Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Related
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
WISN
Family calls for justice after man killed in robbery
MILWAUKEE — A family is calling for justice after a robbery turned deadly. Investigators said attackers targeted Rodney Surprise, 46, at the Petro Mart near Chase and Lincoln avenues at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, hit him and stole his car. Surprise’s family said, at the hospital, doctors could not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
WISN
MPD: 20+ shell casings found at deadly shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning near 49th St. and Clarke St. Police say they found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked...
CBS 58
Teen accused of killing daughter and injuring mother appears in court
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring her mother appeared in Milwaukee County Court today, on Oct. 27. 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Olivia Schultz. He also faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety. During...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
Fitchburg police arrest two in shots fired, rollever crash investigation
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police arrested two people in connection with a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road, officials said Tuesday. A 44-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. A 41-year-old woman was arrested on a parole violation. Officers were...
WISN
'Hand on neck' viral video leads to criminal charge
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors filed a criminal charge Thursday against a white man captured on camera with his hand around the neck of a Black man, who relatives said has developmental delays. A video, which has now gone viral, of the incident shows Robert Walczykowski, 62, with his hands around...
Racine man facing 50 drug-related, bail jumping charges
Dozens of charges have been filed against one Racine man after police say he intended to distribute narcotics and marijuana near Gilmore School.
Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted
HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead. Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
WISN
VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe
MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine drug dealer accused of selling heroin, ecstasy and marijuana
RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana. Darrell Brooks Found Guilty, in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Among those killed was 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. Earlier this year, Brooks pleaded not guilty due to having a mental illness but withdrew that plea before the trial started. He then dismissed his public defenders and decided to represent himself. Throughout the course of the trial, Brooks displayed combative and erratic behavior. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. However, the prosecution pointed out that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector previously tested that his vehicle was working properly. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence on each of the first-degree intentional homicide counts.
WISN
Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict
MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christ Parade attack, told WISN 12 News' Caroline Reinwald the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. She wanted to share her thoughts...
seehafernews.com
Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash
A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
Antioch student charged following cell phone threat, lockdown
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 15-year-old Antioch Community High School student was charged Monday following a cell phone threat which caused a lockdown. On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., the high school, located in the 1100 block of Main Street, was placed into lockdown after the school “received a voicemail of a threatening nature.” After a […]
6 Found Dead in Wisconsin Murder-Suicide After Apartment Blaze, Cops Say
The two adults and four children found in a smoldering apartment in the Milwaukee suburbs on Friday morning are believed to have died in a murder-suicide incident, authorities said Monday. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko, speaking in an evening press conference, explained that all six people appeared to each have a single gunshot wound. He said that Connor McKisick, who was father and stepfather to all four children, appeared to have a self-inflicted wound. Misko added that “an ignitable liquid” and several firearms were found in the family’s apartment. An investigation into the case remains ongoing, though Misko said there was no immediate danger to the Hartland community. In addition to Connor McKisick, first responders recovered the body of an adult woman, identified as Jessica McKisick, as well as those of the children: a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. In the hours after the building blaze on Friday, Hartland Village President Jeffrey Pfannerstill called it “an absolute tragedy,” according to WDJT.Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
WISN
'Sweetest little girls ever,' father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide speaks out
HARTLAND, Wis. — It was Friday, Oct. 21, detectives arrived at Kyle Kleemeier's home to break the devastating news. His two daughters, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, were found dead inside their Hartland apartment along with their mom, Jessica McKisick, her husband, Connor McKisick, and their two twin half-brothers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
Comments / 7