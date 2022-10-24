ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

msureporter.com

No. 2 takes a tough loss up north

Senior forward Kyler Kupka was the hero Friday, as his lone third period goal propelled St. Cloud State to its 3-2 win over the Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey team. On Saturday, fifth-year forward Grant Cruikshank proved to be the difference-maker as he put up two goals and powered the Huskies to a 4-3 win, earning the series sweep over the Mavericks.
MANKATO, MN
KFIL Radio

Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released

Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota State Patrol Graduation, 65th Training Class

MINNESOTA — The next time you’re out on the road, you might find one of Minnesota’s newest troopers keeping highways safe. In a ceremony Tuesday morning, 35 new troopers graduated after training that began in July at Camp Ripley. The latest group of cadets includes people from...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
kvrr.com

Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk

MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota angler ties state record with huge sunfish

Aaron Ardoff of Spicer travels to the waterways of Kandiyohi County in search of the big sunfish that he and his brothers like pursuing because of the thrill of the chase. However, he admitted that when he caught the sunfish that made him famous, he was largely “messing around,” casting a black and orange spinnerbait into the waters of Green Lake for the enjoyment of tangles with bass or northern pike.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

SCSU Hosting Winter Clothing Drive Until November 7th

St. Cloud State University is hosting a winter clothing drive to ensure no student on campus is cold this winter. The SCSU student government says you can bring any donations to Brown Hall 203, the Student Government Office in Atwood 139, the first floor of the Miller Center or the Veterans Resource Center in the Administrative Services Building.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

It rained mud in Minnesota

Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
MINNESOTA STATE

