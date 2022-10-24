Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msureporter.com
No. 2 takes a tough loss up north
Senior forward Kyler Kupka was the hero Friday, as his lone third period goal propelled St. Cloud State to its 3-2 win over the Minnesota State University, Mankato men’s hockey team. On Saturday, fifth-year forward Grant Cruikshank proved to be the difference-maker as he put up two goals and powered the Huskies to a 4-3 win, earning the series sweep over the Mavericks.
Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released
Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
The Powerball jackpot is still unclaimed, but Minnesota sees a winning streak
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed since August, and while that elusive top prize may seem out of reach, there are Minnesotans who are cashing in. The Wednesday jackpot has already climbed to more than $700 million, the 8th largest lottery jackpot and the 5th largest Powerball grand prize.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Would Your Odds Increase If You Purchased A Lottery Ticket In Minnesota?
Minnesota, South Dakota, and Iowa were part of the original 15 states to introduce Powerball. Today, all but five states in the country offer the lottery; Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. There are Powerball drawings on three nights a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. In addition, a new add-on...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota State Patrol Graduation, 65th Training Class
MINNESOTA — The next time you’re out on the road, you might find one of Minnesota’s newest troopers keeping highways safe. In a ceremony Tuesday morning, 35 new troopers graduated after training that began in July at Camp Ripley. The latest group of cadets includes people from...
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
740thefan.com
Unsolved Mysteries features missing Minnesota college student
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On Nov. 9, it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John’s University in Collegeville. Guimond left a friend’s party at 11:45 p.m., but never made his three-minute walk back to his dorm.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
kvrr.com
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
Finding Minnesota: The quirky, quixotic quest to turn palates on to lutefisk
MINNEAPOLIS -- We are entering a very important time of year in our state -- lutefisk season. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen got a tour of one of the last remaining lutefisk-processing plants in the country during their "busiest" time of year."Going back to the days of the Vikings, it was their way of traveling. And it was also a commonly traded product," said Chris Dorff, of Olsen Fish Company.At Olsen Fish Company in Minneapolis the smell of dried cod is the smell of money, even if it takes some getting used to."If you took this home and...
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota angler ties state record with huge sunfish
Aaron Ardoff of Spicer travels to the waterways of Kandiyohi County in search of the big sunfish that he and his brothers like pursuing because of the thrill of the chase. However, he admitted that when he caught the sunfish that made him famous, he was largely “messing around,” casting a black and orange spinnerbait into the waters of Green Lake for the enjoyment of tangles with bass or northern pike.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to last week's report while the number of people hospitalized jumped by 87. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25. The 7-day moving...
Minnesota math and reading test scores hit lowest marks in decades
ST PAUL, Minn. — New data released Monday in the "Nation's Report Card" by the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows standardized test scores in math and reading have declined sharply in Minnesota and nationwide. Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
kvsc.org
SCSU Hosting Winter Clothing Drive Until November 7th
St. Cloud State University is hosting a winter clothing drive to ensure no student on campus is cold this winter. The SCSU student government says you can bring any donations to Brown Hall 203, the Student Government Office in Atwood 139, the first floor of the Miller Center or the Veterans Resource Center in the Administrative Services Building.
fox9.com
It rained mud in Minnesota
Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
Comments / 0