It's awards season, and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to receive quite a few nominations on multiple fronts in 2022. Their most recent potential accolades come in the form of the Silver Slugger Award nominations, of which the team has received three. Kyle Schwarber has been nominated as an outfielder and J.T. Realmuto at catcher, while Bryce Harper has received an honorable mention as a designated hitter. His 99 games played fell just short of the 100-game requirement to qualify for winning the award, but he's received a nomination nonetheless.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO