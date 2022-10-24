Mineola to host several events this Saturday
MINEOLA, Texas ( KETK ) – The city of Mineola is going to have a number of fun events happening this Saturday.Bassmaster to host free meet and greets in Tyler, Longview
The Iron Horse Car and Truck Show in downtown on Commerce and South Johnson Streets will have fun for the whole family from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Smith County TX N Scale model train group will also be showcasing their model train display from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. in the train depot on Front Street.
People can also see the Chili Dog Fly-in at Wisener Field from 10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1475 will be putting on the event.
There will also be a Spooky Halloween Mini Train run from 6-9 p.m.LIST: Halloween events happening in East Texas Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0