Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beaten to death, killers stole car: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, beaten to death, also had his car stolen on the city's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 25. Police are searching for the killers, investigating the incident as a homicide. It happened near 5th Place and Chase Avenue. Police and public records show he was hit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
CBS 58
Teen accused of killing daughter and injuring mother appears in court
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring her mother appeared in Milwaukee County Court today, on Oct. 27. 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Olivia Schultz. He also faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety. During...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
A man shouted 'burn in hell' and profanity in court as the Wisconsin parade attacker was convicted on all 76 charges
The defendant had interrupted the trial with numerous outbursts while facing homicide charges over the 2021 Christmas parade attack.
khqa.com
'Justice has been served,' Dancing Grannies say of guilty verdict in parade attack trial
(WLUK) — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies have announced they will perform in the Waukesha Christmas parade after 2021's fatal tragedy. On Wednesday, Darrell Brooks was convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade route last year. Among...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee inmate killed, Green Bay Correctional assault
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee inmate died after he was assaulted at Green Bay Correctional on Friday, Oct. 21. Department of Corrections officials identified him as Timothy Nabors. He was taken to the hospital after the assault and later died. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In the meantime, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Keenan Bryant guilty; Brown Deer shooting from Oct. 2021, 1 dead
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26 found Keenan Bryant guilty of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer in October 2021. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired inside...
WISN
Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict
MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christ Parade attack, told WISN 12 News' Caroline Reinwald the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. She wanted to share her thoughts...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 49th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke. It happened shortly after midnight. A man died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been determined at this time. Police say more than 20 bullet casings...
ozaukeepress.com
A terrifying lie
Man with heavy accent who called police department to report an active shooter sends students running from school in ‘absolutely terrifying and traumatizing’ incident at Port High. WITH HIS GUN DRAWN, Port Washington police officer Jason Bergin, who serves as the school resource officer, guarded students as they...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
WISN
Jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty of all charges, including 6 counts of first-degree intentional homicide
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of 76 charges Wednesday, which includes six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of battery. Brooks, 40,...
Reddit User Posing As Juror In Waukesha Trial Comes Clean After Judge Gets The Cops Involved
A Reddit post supposedly written by an anonymous juror stalled the alleged Waukesha Christmas parade killer’s trial Tuesday, only for its creator to claim it was “all a prank” after the judge referred the matter to police. After concluding arguments had ended, Judge Jennifer Dorow announced at about
Racine man facing 50 drug-related, bail jumping charges
Dozens of charges have been filed against one Racine man after police say he intended to distribute narcotics and marijuana near Gilmore School.
WISN
'I know that this will give us healing,' parade victim says after Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — It was an emotional day after for the Waukesha Christmas Parade victims' families who have been looking for closure. Darrell Brooks' decision to represent himself only made it more difficult, but now that the jury Wednesday found him guilty on all counts, there is relief knowing he will likely be spending the rest of his life in prison.
WISN
VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe
MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine drug dealer accused of selling heroin, ecstasy and marijuana
RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana. Darrell Brooks Found Guilty, in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Among those killed was 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. Earlier this year, Brooks pleaded not guilty due to having a mental illness but withdrew that plea before the trial started. He then dismissed his public defenders and decided to represent himself. Throughout the course of the trial, Brooks displayed combative and erratic behavior. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. However, the prosecution pointed out that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector previously tested that his vehicle was working properly. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence on each of the first-degree intentional homicide counts.
WISN
Former Waukesha South band director speaks out about Brooks' guilty verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. — For witnesses, victims and survivors of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, they say not a day goes by they don't think about what happened last November on Main Street. "It's for sure every day," said Sarah Wehmeier Aparicio, who was the Waukesha South Band director that day.
Comments / 4