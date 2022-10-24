ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man beaten to death, killers stole car: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, beaten to death, also had his car stolen on the city's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 25. Police are searching for the killers, investigating the incident as a homicide. It happened near 5th Place and Chase Avenue. Police and public records show he was hit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 16-year-old shot 15-year-old over hoodie, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - A "beef" over a stolen hoodie led to an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against a Milwaukee 16-year-old. Prosecutors say the teenager, a Milwaukee gang member, shot a 15-year-old boy, a member of a different Milwaukee gang, after accusing him of stealing property, including a hoodie. The shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Teen accused of killing daughter and injuring mother appears in court

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring her mother appeared in Milwaukee County Court today, on Oct. 27. 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Olivia Schultz. He also faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety. During...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee inmate killed, Green Bay Correctional assault

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee inmate died after he was assaulted at Green Bay Correctional on Friday, Oct. 21. Department of Corrections officials identified him as Timothy Nabors. He was taken to the hospital after the assault and later died. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In the meantime, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Keenan Bryant guilty; Brown Deer shooting from Oct. 2021, 1 dead

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26 found Keenan Bryant guilty of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting that happened in Brown Deer in October 2021. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots fired inside...
BROWN DEER, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict

MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christ Parade attack, told WISN 12 News' Caroline Reinwald the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. She wanted to share her thoughts...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 49th and Clarke

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke. It happened shortly after midnight. A man died at the scene. The age of the victim has not been determined at this time. Police say more than 20 bullet casings...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

A terrifying lie

Man with heavy accent who called police department to report an active shooter sends students running from school in ‘absolutely terrifying and traumatizing’ incident at Port High. WITH HIS GUN DRAWN, Port Washington police officer Jason Bergin, who serves as the school resource officer, guarded students as they...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

'I know that this will give us healing,' parade victim says after Brooks' conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It was an emotional day after for the Waukesha Christmas Parade victims' families who have been looking for closure. Darrell Brooks' decision to represent himself only made it more difficult, but now that the jury Wednesday found him guilty on all counts, there is relief knowing he will likely be spending the rest of his life in prison.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe

MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine drug dealer accused of selling heroin, ecstasy and marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana. Darrell Brooks Found Guilty, in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Among those killed was 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. Earlier this year, Brooks pleaded not guilty due to having a mental illness but withdrew that plea before the trial started. He then dismissed his public defenders and decided to represent himself. Throughout the course of the trial, Brooks displayed combative and erratic behavior. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. However, the prosecution pointed out that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector previously tested that his vehicle was working properly. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence on each of the first-degree intentional homicide counts.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy