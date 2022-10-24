Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
SCSU Spoils Regular Season Finale for UMD Women’s Soccer
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD women’s soccer would give St. Cloud State all they had on Thursday, ultimately falling to the Huskies 2 to 0. SCSU was led by Jenna Dominguez who tallied both goals in the game. The Bulldogs finish the season at 8-7-1.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hoops Wants More After Successful 2021-2022 Season
DULUTH, Minn.- Coming off a season in which they won the NSIC conference tournament and secured a berth in the National tournament. UMD women’s basketball is ready to make a run at it again this season. The Bulldogs return senior forward Brooke Olson as well as senior guard Maesyn...
FOX 21 Online
Another Week, Another Top 3 Opponent for #5 UMD Women’s Hockey
DULUTH, Minn.- Coming off a tough two game series in Columbus against top ranked Ohio State, UMD women’s hockey returns home Friday to face another top 5 team in Wisconsin. And the story of this series has to be defense. Both the Bulldogs and Badgers have the best defenses...
FOX 21 Online
#20 Cornell & #19 UMD Men’s Hockey to Meet for 1st Time in Almost 17 Years
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will be once again looking to bounce back after dropping their fourth straight game last weekend against Wisconsin. A streak they haven’t had since 2015. Even more of a longer streak is the last time they played their upcoming opponent. You...
FOX 21 Online
#4 UMD Volleyball Tops #7 SCSU in Five Set Thriller
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team and St. Cloud State would once again go to five sets on Tuesday. And it once again would go the Bulldogs way 3 to 2. Cianna Selbitschka led the Bulldogs with 23 kills in the victory. Madison Gordon would pitch in with 49 assists.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: C-E-C Boys Advance to State Semifinals, Esko & Cloquet-Carlton See Seasons End
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn.- A late goal by Collin Young would help Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer defeat St. Cloud Tech 3-1 in the Class AA quarterfinals on Thursday. Earlier in the contest, Elijah Aultman would tally the other goal for the Lumberjacks. C-E-C will next play DeLaSalle in the semifinals on November...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Esko & Proctor Secure Spots in Section 7AA Quarterfinals
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko volleyball team rallied past Mora on Wednesday in the 1st round of the Section 7AA tournament. After dropping the 1st set, Esko would then take the next three sets to go on to win 3-1. Esko will hit the road next to face Pine City on...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Cloquet, Esko, & Duluth East Advance to Respective Section Semifinals
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet football team is onto the semifinals in Section 7AAAA after defeating Duluth Denfeld 42-12 on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks will next play at Grand Rapids on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 PM. In other section play, Esko would shut out Hibbing 55-0 in 7AAA. They’ll host Two...
FOX 21 Online
51st Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap
DULUTH, Minn. – Team Duluth hosted the first day of the 51st annual ski and snowboard swap to raise money for their upcoming season. Held at Spirit Mountain, the swap is the largest and longest running fundraiser for the organization. At the event, equipment and clothing donations are made and resold with proceeds going towards season expenses.
FOX 21 Online
Scarium Returns to the Aquarium
DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
Video Of Duluth Schnauzer Goes Viral After It Defends Home From Black Bear
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
FOX 21 Online
Gordon Community Rallies To Keep Local Post Office Alive
GORDON, Wis. — The Gordon community in Wisconsin continues to rally for its local post office. With the hopes of putting a halt to its intended closure which is due to its lease expiring in 10 days. On October 20, a rally was held by residents pushing to keep...
FOX 21 Online
Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
Shawn Zelazny gets 2 years probation for driving Duluth basketball team's bus while drunk
DULUTH, Minn. -- A Sturgeon Lake man has been sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody after pleading guilty to driving a bus carrying a Duluth boys' basketball team while intoxicated.Shawn Zelazny, 48, was charged in January with two counts of second-degree driving while impaired, and a count of driving a commercial motor vehicle while impaired. He entered a Norgaard plea, indicating he believes the facts of the case indicated his guilt, but he was unable to remember the circumstances of the crime.Someone onboard a bus carrying the Denfeld High School boys' basketball team texted 911 on...
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Art Institute Hosts Annual Gala
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Art Institute held their Masquerade Gala tonight, the biggest fundraising event of the year for the organization. The annual event is put on to raise money for programs that are run through the D.A.I., assisting artists and art learners. There was a silent auction, drag performers, a heads and tails game, as well as a key-chain sale.
Comments / 0