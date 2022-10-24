ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

SCSU Spoils Regular Season Finale for UMD Women’s Soccer

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD women’s soccer would give St. Cloud State all they had on Thursday, ultimately falling to the Huskies 2 to 0. SCSU was led by Jenna Dominguez who tallied both goals in the game. The Bulldogs finish the season at 8-7-1.
FOX 21 Online

UMD Women’s Hoops Wants More After Successful 2021-2022 Season

DULUTH, Minn.- Coming off a season in which they won the NSIC conference tournament and secured a berth in the National tournament. UMD women’s basketball is ready to make a run at it again this season. The Bulldogs return senior forward Brooke Olson as well as senior guard Maesyn...
FOX 21 Online

Another Week, Another Top 3 Opponent for #5 UMD Women’s Hockey

DULUTH, Minn.- Coming off a tough two game series in Columbus against top ranked Ohio State, UMD women’s hockey returns home Friday to face another top 5 team in Wisconsin. And the story of this series has to be defense. Both the Bulldogs and Badgers have the best defenses...
FOX 21 Online

#4 UMD Volleyball Tops #7 SCSU in Five Set Thriller

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team and St. Cloud State would once again go to five sets on Tuesday. And it once again would go the Bulldogs way 3 to 2. Cianna Selbitschka led the Bulldogs with 23 kills in the victory. Madison Gordon would pitch in with 49 assists.
FOX 21 Online

51st Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap

DULUTH, Minn. – Team Duluth hosted the first day of the 51st annual ski and snowboard swap to raise money for their upcoming season. Held at Spirit Mountain, the swap is the largest and longest running fundraiser for the organization. At the event, equipment and clothing donations are made and resold with proceeds going towards season expenses.
FOX 21 Online

Scarium Returns to the Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
B105

How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?

The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
FOX 21 Online

Gordon Community Rallies To Keep Local Post Office Alive

GORDON, Wis. — The Gordon community in Wisconsin continues to rally for its local post office. With the hopes of putting a halt to its intended closure which is due to its lease expiring in 10 days. On October 20, a rally was held by residents pushing to keep...
FOX 21 Online

Turkeys Out, Hams In For CSS Thanksgiving Buffet At DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — Imagine Thanksgiving without a turkey and only ham. Well, that is the reality for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Buffet at the DECC. Organizers say supply chain issues are to blame for pushing the birds to the curb. The traditional turkey buffet has been put on...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Zelazny gets 2 years probation for driving Duluth basketball team's bus while drunk

DULUTH, Minn. -- A Sturgeon Lake man has been sentenced to two years supervised probation and 60 days in custody after pleading guilty to driving a bus carrying a Duluth boys' basketball team while intoxicated.Shawn Zelazny, 48, was charged in January with two counts of second-degree driving while impaired, and a count of driving a commercial motor vehicle while impaired. He entered a Norgaard plea, indicating he believes the facts of the case indicated his guilt, but he was unable to remember the circumstances of the crime.Someone onboard a bus carrying the Denfeld High School boys' basketball team texted 911 on...
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Art Institute Hosts Annual Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Art Institute held their Masquerade Gala tonight, the biggest fundraising event of the year for the organization. The annual event is put on to raise money for programs that are run through the D.A.I., assisting artists and art learners. There was a silent auction, drag performers, a heads and tails game, as well as a key-chain sale.
