Elite CB Cormani McClain Picks Miami Over Gators

Lakeland (Fla.) High 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain shocked the world on Thursday evening by committing to the Miami Hurricanes over the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide. The news came as a considerable surprise as all major recruiting outlets had projected McClain would commit to Florida in the days and...
