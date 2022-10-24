Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Four-acre prescribed fire planned for FRC campus this Friday
Feather River College will be conducting a four-acre prescribed fire in the upper portion of its campus this Friday, Oct. 28. This burn is designed to reduce fuels on the forest floor and make the campus forest more resilient to wildfire. FRC President Kevin Trutna said this burn will serve as an excellent training opportunity for students and other community members aiming to learn about the use of fire as a land management tool.
Plumas County News
Quincy Firewise meets Wednesday
Quincy Firewise is a local volunteer group making efforts to create a more fire aware and fire prepared community. We invite all Quincy residents, including those from surrounding areas and other Firewise Communities, to join us the last Wednesday of every month from 5-6 p.m. at the West End Theatre inside Quintopia.
Plumas County News
Sign up for the Taylorsville Light Parade
Community members and visitors from far and wide will join together Saturday, Nov. 26 for the 21st annual Taylorsville Lights Parade and festivities. This event has support from the entire community of Taylorsville and surrounding area. Decorated floats will parade through the town starting at the Indian Valley Museum that...
Plumas County News
Protecting our homes from wildfire
On October 6, Chuck Bowman, Graeagle Fire Protection District Firewise Lead and Gail Slavik, Mohawk Vista Firewise Lead, conducted a Firewise sponsored educational tour of 3 homes/properties in Mohawk Vista for a group of local residents. Throughout the tour, Chuck provided information on good practices for fire safety and suggestions for how to make our homes more fire safe. Some key points that were discussed during the tour include “defensible space” and “home hardening”.
Plumas County News
Municipal Services Review for Eastern Plumas fire agencies addressed at Portola city hall
The Portola City Council received a review of the Eastern Plumas Fire Municipal Service during a recent meeting at city hall, leading up to the LAFCo (Local Agency Formation Commission) public hearing on Oct. 17. The preface to the review states that the MSR was prepared for LAFCo and is...
Plumas County News
Burn permit suspension lifted in Plumas County
The burn permit suspension in Lassen, Modoc and Plumas counties has been lifted. CalFire LMU Unit Chief Scott Packwood formally canceled the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days with no restriction on hours. Agricultural burns must be inspected by CalFire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season.
Lassen County News
BLM announces temporary closure on section of Bizz Johnson Trail
The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close a 2-mile section of the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, to protect public safety while crews remove trees that were damaged in the Hog Fire of 2020. The access restriction is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, and continue until Nov. 26.
Plumas County News
Indian Valley Thrift Shop Pop Up Fundraiser Nov. 11 and 12
The Indian Valley Thrift Shop plans to reopen. The beloved thrift shop, however needs the help of the community to thrive. The Indian Valley Thrift Shop Association will hold a Thrift Shop Fundraiser on Friday, November 11, Veteran’s Day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Saturday November 12, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Plumas County News
A moment of beauty – because we all need one
Photographer Norm Williams captured this sunrise photo of the Olsen Barn in Chester this morning, Oct. 27. He shared it with Plumas News and we are in turn sharing it with our readers.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for mail theft in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a multi-week-long investigation into mail theft in Plumas County. Deputies said they arrested Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access card with intended to use and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 21-24: Drunk drivers, mail theft and more suspicious activity
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 21-24, 2022. October 21. Mooooove...
Lassen County News
PCH scammers working Susanville
According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, “The Susanville Police Department has had a couple calls from city and county residents reporting calls from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. The caller from PCH claims to the person answering the phone they have won a prize.
actionnewsnow.com
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Coroner’s office ID’s man found dead in Subway bathroom
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead inside a Chico Subway bathroom earlier this week. The Butte County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Thomas McKinney Jr. of Chico died. Officers responded to the Subway on Mangrove Avenue Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Oct. 19-20: Suspicious circumstances keep deputies busy
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Oct. 19-20, 2022. October 19. While...
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead in Mangrove Avenue restaurant bathroom
CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in the 700 block of Mangrove Avenue Tuesday night, Chico Police confirmed. At approximately 7:30 p.m., Chico Police officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at the Subway restaurant at 722 Mangrove, a spokesperson from Subway said. When the officers arrived,...
Plumas County News
More corrected ballots issued; 15 percent voter turnout thus far in Plumas
Plumas County Clerk Recorder Marcy DeMartile announced this morning, Oct. 25, that it was discovered yesterday that an additional 32 voters were not issued the correct ballot for Trustee Area 5 in the Graeagle area. “All of the addresses have been updated, and those voters are being notified and receiving...
actionnewsnow.com
Two people severely injured in car crash in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A couple was severely injured in a car crash fueled by an argument, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 7:58 a.m., Oroville PD and CAL FIRE responded to an emergency in the area of 70 Nelson Avenue for a reported vehicle traffic collision. Officers located a...
