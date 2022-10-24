ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Plumas County News

Four-acre prescribed fire planned for FRC campus this Friday

Feather River College will be conducting a four-acre prescribed fire in the upper portion of its campus this Friday, Oct. 28. This burn is designed to reduce fuels on the forest floor and make the campus forest more resilient to wildfire. FRC President Kevin Trutna said this burn will serve as an excellent training opportunity for students and other community members aiming to learn about the use of fire as a land management tool.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Firewise meets Wednesday

Quincy Firewise is a local volunteer group making efforts to create a more fire aware and fire prepared community. We invite all Quincy residents, including those from surrounding areas and other Firewise Communities, to join us the last Wednesday of every month from 5-6 p.m. at the West End Theatre inside Quintopia.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Sign up for the Taylorsville Light Parade

Community members and visitors from far and wide will join together Saturday, Nov. 26 for the 21st annual Taylorsville Lights Parade and festivities. This event has support from the entire community of Taylorsville and surrounding area. Decorated floats will parade through the town starting at the Indian Valley Museum that...
TAYLORSVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Protecting our homes from wildfire

On October 6, Chuck Bowman, Graeagle Fire Protection District Firewise Lead and Gail Slavik, Mohawk Vista Firewise Lead, conducted a Firewise sponsored educational tour of 3 homes/properties in Mohawk Vista for a group of local residents. Throughout the tour, Chuck provided information on good practices for fire safety and suggestions for how to make our homes more fire safe. Some key points that were discussed during the tour include “defensible space” and “home hardening”.
Plumas County News

Burn permit suspension lifted in Plumas County

The burn permit suspension in Lassen, Modoc and Plumas counties has been lifted. CalFire LMU Unit Chief Scott Packwood formally canceled the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days with no restriction on hours. Agricultural burns must be inspected by CalFire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

BLM announces temporary closure on section of Bizz Johnson Trail

The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close a 2-mile section of the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, to protect public safety while crews remove trees that were damaged in the Hog Fire of 2020. The access restriction is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, and continue until Nov. 26.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Indian Valley Thrift Shop Pop Up Fundraiser Nov. 11 and 12

The Indian Valley Thrift Shop plans to reopen. The beloved thrift shop, however needs the help of the community to thrive. The Indian Valley Thrift Shop Association will hold a Thrift Shop Fundraiser on Friday, November 11, Veteran’s Day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on Saturday November 12, from 8 a.m. to noon.
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

A moment of beauty – because we all need one

Photographer Norm Williams captured this sunrise photo of the Olsen Barn in Chester this morning, Oct. 27. He shared it with Plumas News and we are in turn sharing it with our readers.
CHESTER, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified

CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 arrested for mail theft in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a multi-week-long investigation into mail theft in Plumas County. Deputies said they arrested Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access card with intended to use and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

PCH scammers working Susanville

According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, “The Susanville Police Department has had a couple calls from city and county residents reporting calls from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. The caller from PCH claims to the person answering the phone they have won a prize.
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Coroner’s office ID’s man found dead in Subway bathroom

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead inside a Chico Subway bathroom earlier this week. The Butte County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Thomas McKinney Jr. of Chico died. Officers responded to the Subway on Mangrove Avenue Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
CHICO, CA
ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man found dead in Mangrove Avenue restaurant bathroom

CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in the 700 block of Mangrove Avenue Tuesday night, Chico Police confirmed. At approximately 7:30 p.m., Chico Police officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at the Subway restaurant at 722 Mangrove, a spokesperson from Subway said. When the officers arrived,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two people severely injured in car crash in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A couple was severely injured in a car crash fueled by an argument, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 7:58 a.m., Oroville PD and CAL FIRE responded to an emergency in the area of 70 Nelson Avenue for a reported vehicle traffic collision. Officers located a...
OROVILLE, CA

