One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Leslie Jordan Once Gave Meghan Markle And Prince Harry An Important Message
As celebrities reacted to the death of Leslie Jordan, Queen Dolly naturally said it best. Dolly Parton penned an emotional message about Jordan, giving the beloved actor one of the best tributes out of anybody. The country icon took to Instagram to share her grief about Jordan, posting a poignant and powerful message. "Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him," she began.
Leslie Jordan Was Looking To The Future In His Last Instagram Post
You might recognize Leslie Jordan from "American Horror Story," or from his viral Instagram videos during the pandemic, or even from his time playing fan-favorite character Beverly Leslie on "Will & Grace" — a role for which Jordan won an Emmy, per IMDb. His fans all over the world were devastated when Jordan passed away on October 24, following a car crash in Hollywood. He was just 67.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’
A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
The Young And The Restless Star Sharon Case On The One Thing Her Character Should Apologize For
Sharon Case has dazzled fans as Sharon Newman on "The Young and the Restless" since 1994. Whether a good girl next door or a villain lying and scheming her way through life, Sharon has done it all for nearly three decades. Lately, she's been a sounding board for the citizens of Genoa City looking for a listening ear, but Sharon wasn't afraid to roll in the mud in previous years (via Soap Central).
The Young And The Restless Fans Weigh In On How They Feel About The New Tucker McCall
"The Young and the Restless" is giving viewers one surprise after another with this year's 50th anniversary of the beloved soap opera. As part of the celebration, "Y&R" is giving fans multiple blasts from the past in the form of unexpected character returns, such as bringing Diane Jenkins back from the dead. Recently, Trevor St. John made his debut on the show in a mystery role that wasn't revealed until his arrival at Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) vow renewal. The character arrived at the ceremony via helicopter and was instantly recognized as Tucker McCall (via Soaps).
Why General Hospital Fans Are Over The Maxie And Austin Romance
The talented Kirsten Storms has been portraying the effervescent fashion and beauty-obsessed Maxie Jones on "General Hospital" since 2005, as Maxie is a prominent character on the show. Many of Maxie's storylines revolve around dating and relationships, as she's dated and hooked up with plenty of significant characters. For instance, many fans fell for Maxie's unlikely yet adorable relationship with Spinelli. Plus, no one can forget about Maxie's loving relationship with Nathan, who ended up dying, and telling her that he loved her as he died. Fast forward to 2022, and the bubbly blond now has a romantic storyline with Austin.
General Hospital's Laura Wright On Whether A Newly-Enlightened Carly Will Spill The Truth About Willow
Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has dealt with a lot the last few years. When it turned out that her husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), was not dead — as was presumed — but had been alive with amnesia in a town called Nixon Falls, and that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) knew all about it but said nothing, Carly was furious. Sonny and Nina had fallen in love during that time, and when he returned to Port Charles, their marriage ended. Nina was angry that Carly knew the late Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was actually Nina's daughter, and kept it from her so in turn she kept the fact that Sonny was alive a secret (per Celebrating the Soaps).
Dallas Alum Patrick Duffy Returns To The Bold And The Beautiful With A Very Special Guest
"The Bold and the Beautiful" is one of the most iconic daytime television shows of its time, so it's no wonder that many stars from the film and television industry often appear as guests on the series. Longtime viewers might remember Betty White's time on "B&B" or other stars like Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, Morgan Fairchild, Fred Willard, and Wayne Brady, who have each appeared on the soap (via People).
I’m a Celebrity: Ant and Dec react to line-up of 2022 series
Ant and Dec have reacted to the I’m a Celebrity 2022 line-up.The hosts of the ITV show, which returns to screens next month, have taken centre stage for a new video teasing this year’s celebrities that will participate.While the channel is keeping the identities of the stars tight-lipped until it begins on Sunday 6 November, several members of the rumoured line-up have landed in Australia.The new video starring Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly is providing more clues of who the contestants are, with the former at one stage exclaiming: “Now I can’t believe we’ve got him. You don’t know...
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Deacon's Stunning Proposal To Brooke
Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has had the most tumultuous time since returning to "The Bold and the Beautiful" late last year. He first resurfaced in Los Angeles, hoping to grow closer to his daughter Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle), but his presence was quickly met with contempt from the Forrester family (via Soaps in Depth). Hope's stepfather, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), was the most vocal about his disapproval of Deacon spending more time around the family. However, Deacon's clear attraction and feelings for Hope's mother and Ridge's wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), bothered Ridge the most.
Alison Hammond reveals she’s ready to get married to secret boyfriend
Alison Hammond has revealed that she’s ready for her boyfriend to “pop the question”.The Good Morning Britain presenter has been dating the unnamed man out of the public eye for two years.“There is someone special, and if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away,” Hammond told MailOnline at the The Ethnicity Awards in London on Thursday evening (27 October).Hammon, 47, took home the award for Host of the Year and wore a sparkling black gown for the occasion.Speaking of fame, Hammond said: “I still don’t think I’ve made it. I’m so proud. I am so proud....
Meghan Markle Takes A Swing At Racial Stereotypes In Latest Podcast Episode
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might have been accused of pitching "shows that are educational and inspiring, rather than sexy and sensational" to Netflix, as an industry insider memorably told the Daily Mail, but there's no denying her podcast is a hit — despite being resolutely serious in tone. Although "Archetypes" was briefly put on hold following the queen's death out of respect, it soon returned with a vengeance (via Entertainment Tonight).
Get A Sneak Peek At The Cover Of Prince Harry's New Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry's memoir will launch on January 10, titled "Spare." It's a safe bet that "Spare" isn't a love letter to the royal family. If the book's brilliant title doesn't give away, its cover will. The "Spare" cover features a close-up of Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as he stares right into the camera. The stunning and dramatic photo of Harry sends a strong message about the book. Royal insiders are flabbergasted at the name of Harry's book, and fans can almost feel the flop sweat coming from Buckingham Palace.
Expert On Weight Stigma Speaks Out About Problematic Messaging In Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero Music Video
If you thought you were the only one who got too honest on main late at night, let us disabuse you of that notion. When the sun goes down, your nervous system automatically begins shifting into a "more relaxed and receptive" mode, per Elite Daily. So it's no surprise Taylor Swift's latest album, "Midnights," covers darker and more honest topics than she ever has before.
What You Need To Know About The Lifetime Holiday Movie Involving Patti LaBelle And Whoopi Goldberg
When big names get together in Hollywood, magic is bound to happen. Add in a little bit of Christmas, and you've got the makings of something truly special. "A New Orleans Noel," with a December 3 premiere on Lifetime, features multiple famous faces, both in front of and behind the camera.
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' challenged animators
"The Simpsons" writer/producer Carolyn Omine tells UPI about the unique challenges of anime and stop-motion "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" segments, as well as combining old "Simpsons" episodes with a new one.
Glossier Is Taking Its Partnership With Olivia Rodrigo To New Heights
You don't need a driver's license to get your hands on the newest collaboration between Glossier and Olivia Rodrigo. The cult classic brand has a lot of people obsessed with its products, and it's easy to see why. The godmother of the TikTok-viral clean girl beauty trend is known for its "skin first, beauty second" approach to makeup. Although the brand has a perfume and some skincare, Glossier's line of makeup rose to prominence for enhancing the skin and natural features, rather than being used for a full coverage look.
A Complete Look At Millie Bobby Brown's Relationship History
Millie Bobby Brown's debut in Netflix's "Stranger Things" put her on the map to become one of her generation's most famous and influential actresses. Ever since portraying the character Eleven alongside Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and others in 2016 (via IMDb), Brown has gone on to be featured in multiple other shows and movies. Aside from her time on the Netflix show, Brown can be seen in "Enola Holmes," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Modern Family," and "Grey's Anatomy," and is set to be featured in "Enola Holmes 2" (via IMDb).
