ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Georgia Tech

After a much-needed bye week to rest and recover, the 4-3 Florida State Seminoles welcome the 3-4 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to Tallahassee. The game will kick off at 12:00pm EST and be broadcast on the ACC Network. The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets have met on the gridiron 26 times....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU Softball Rewind: 2015 vs. Georgia Tech

This week’s rewind opponent, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, dates back to a game in 2015. In this ACC match up, Florida State started redshirt sophomore, Jessica Burroughs to start against the Jacket’s Kylie Kleinschmidt. 1st Inning. FSU started off hot early on in the game when Jessie...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #12

Welcome to the 12th edition of the Official #Tribe23 Recruiting Thread! FSU’s 2023 class has 15 commitments as the Seminoles enter the second half of the 2022 football season. Only a few game day recruiting weekends remain before December, when FSU will undoubtedly host a couple of big weekends prior to the Early Signing Period.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Sharpton a student-athlete and a social media influencer

Balancing college life can be a struggle for many students. Nina Sharpton, a graduate community psychology student at Florida A&M University, is simultaneously learning how to balance being a student-athlete and a social media influencer. The Palm Beach County native played different sports growing up but ultimately chose volleyball. “I...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium. This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it. Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Terror of Tallahassee downright scary

Located a half-mile south of Doak Campbell Stadium, on Lake Bradford Road, Terror of Tallahassee is back for the 2022 season, and you can expect it to knock your socks off. The highly anticipated haunted house makes an appearance every year with a new theme. This year’s theme is “the backroom,” and it’s intended to scare everyone who visits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Jonathon DeLay of Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who got a big win or simply out coached the other team, and this week is no different. Our Coach of the week features Coach Johnathan DeLay of the Thomasville Bulldogs. Last Friday he lead his team to a big 56-6 win over Columbus. The Bulldog’s scored 49 points in the first half and held Columbus scoreless through the first three quarters. They allowed just one touchdown late in the fourth.
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Amberly Williams continues to impress

Grace, beauty and poise are three word that define Amberly Williams, who is well known on the campus of Florida A&M University. She made sure to work hard from day one to become the successful individual she is today. Growing up in Midway, a small town just west of Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Tigers defeated by Bulldogs

On Friday, Oct. 21, the Jefferson County High School Tigers hosted their long-time rival Bulldogs from Taylor County High School. It turned out to be a game dominated by the Bulldogs as the Tigers fell, 54-14, in the contest. The Bulldogs went out to an early lead, scoring 20 points...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU home to early voting site

Florida A&M University students registered to vote in Leon County now have easy access to early voting on campus. Registered voters in Leon County are encouraged to take advantage of early voting. And the Leon County Supervisor of Elections has set up a voting site on FAMU’s campus. The FAMU campus’s precinct, which is one of 10 early voting sites in the county, is located next to the student senate building just off the set. Early voting on FAMU’s campus, which started Monday, will be available until Sunday, Nov. 5. The site is open every day including on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Food truck Tasty Love opens on campus

Last week, Rattlers and other Tallahassee residents had the chance to get a sneak peak of the. new food truck Tasty Love. Tasty Love hosted a soft opening on Robert and Trudie Perkins Way last Tuesday through. Saturday. Selling burgers, chicken, seafood and fries, owner Gabriel Lovett says it’s the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville residents react to mayoral candidates’ debate

Some attendees at the Gainesville mayoral debate Tuesday night said they came away with a clearer picture of who they will vote for by Nov. 8. Others said they needed to hear the debate again. Candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward feuded at the University of Florida Levin College of...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy