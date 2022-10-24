Read full article on original website
Bruins Trade Jack Studnicka To Canucks For Prospect Package
While everyone was watching Brad Marchand light up the Detroit Red Wings in his 2022-23 debut, the Boston Bruins made a trade. Boston acquired goaltender Michael DiPietro and the rights to defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jack Studnicka, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Thursday.
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
Sabres fall to Montreal despite plethota of scoring chances
Despite recording 45 shots on goal, the Buffalo Sabres were unable to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, losing 3-2 on Thursday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
MTL@BUF: What you need to know
BUFFALO - The Canadiens (3-4-0) are beginning their four-game road trip with a stop in Buffalo to take on their divisional rivals, the Sabres (4-2-0), on Thursday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is looking for a reversal of fortunes after losing two games...
Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog
Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
Sabres Need to Move on From Casey Mittelstadt
The Buffalo Sabres concluded their western road trip with a record of 3-1-0 and showed a lot of promise along the way. The offense was dynamic, the goaltending was rock solid, and the defense was good enough for all except the last game against the Seattle Kraken. In that game, the Sabres were blown out 5-1 and it came from a combination of the defense falling apart, and the offense failing to convert on any of their chances. Late in the game, they had a goal called back on them which would have brought the game to 4-2 and changed the momentum in their favor. This would have been Jack Quinn’s first goal of the season, but the play was deemed offside due to a complete lack of effort from Casey Mittelstadt. He was not yet outside of the offensive zone before he stopped skating for a line change and then five minutes later, the Kraken sealed the win with a final goal from Matty Beniers.
Yeet the Fish
The Kraken created a unique way to celebrate stars of the game with a salmon toss. This year, the team is changing it up, while still honoring the tradition of how it came to be. October 26, 2022. As you watched stars of the game Daniel Sprong, Brandon Tanev and...
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
Arizona Coyotes Excited to Bring NHL Hockey to Tempe, Mullett Arena
Players believe 'intimidating' environment could help create a competitive advantage, team plays in home opener on Friday. The Mullett Arena era has officially arrived. Fresh off a six-game road trip to open the season, the Arizona Coyotes will play their first home game in Tempe, at Arizona State University's brand-new Mullett Arena. The Sun Devils have already christened their new home - Coyotes prospect Josh Doan scored the first-ever goal in the arena - but Arizona gets its first opportunity to play there Friday.
Final Buzzer: Third Time Not The Charm
Down by a goal in third period, Kraken pressure for next 18-plus minutes. Seattle scores with 30 seconds left, still have chances after that, but come up short. The Kraken faced a more different challenge than the last three games: Playing from behind, not once, not twice, but three times during Thursday's 5-4 loss to Vancouver.
Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-4-0) AT CAROLINA HURRICANES (4-1-1) 7 PM | PNC ARENA. The New York Islanders head south to take on the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night. The Islanders (3-4-0) are fresh off a 3-0 shutout win over the New York Rangers, snapping a three-game losing streak. Ilya Sorokin looked dominant in a 41-save performance, the fourth most saves he's made in a game in his NHL career. Kyle Palmieri scored two goals and Josh Bailey scored his first of the season.
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has acquired goaltender Michael DiPietro and the rights to defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jack Studnicka . DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in...
Tickets for 2023 Stadium Series between Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thur
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
Kapanen takes silly pictures of teammates with disposable camera
Kasperi Kapanen has an eye for the right shot. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward was given a disposable camera to capture some candid photos of his teammates. Kapanen did not disappoint capturing lots of big smiles and eyes half closed in a video of the photos posted by the Penguins on Twitter.
Daneyko to be honored by Devils for career as defenseman, broadcaster
Ken Daneyko earned the nickname "Mr. Devil" because of the relationship he had with fans and his commitment to winning during his 20 seasons as a defenseman with the New Jersey Devils. The Devils will celebrate a career that spans 40 years as a player and broadcaster in a special...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Kraken
SEATTLE - Lawrence Pilut will make his season debut for the Sabres in the finale of their season-long, four-game road trip tonight against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Pilut will slot into the lineup for Mattias Samuelsson, who sustained a lower-body injury during the second period in Vancouver...
Coyotes excited for Mullett opener, expect advantage at intimate new home
"We had games in Glendale that have been sold out and it's been fun, but to have that home atmosphere, haven't had that here in a couple years," the Coyotes forward said. "To have it after a fight, after a goal, after a big shift, a blocked shot, you play in other buildings and you hear it. It's tough to play against teams that have that type of crowd."
