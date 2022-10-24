San Francisco Examiner Comix Showcase 2

Twice each month, The Examiner’s Comix Showcase highlights the art and artists of the Bay Area, with an emphasis on local comics and culture. We feature veteran cartoonists, up and comers, indie and mainstream artists with slice of life and goofball humor.

Jam Dyer, a non-binary artist living in Oakland whose comics have been collected as “The Pandemic Diaries” and “Mixtape" and appeared in Z2’s Joan Jett Anthology, the New Yorker, i-D online, Razorcake and Heavy Metal Magazine. jamdye.com

Phil Witte, a San Francisco resident whose cartoons have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Reader’s Digest, the New Statesman and Private Eye and whose humor books, including "What You Don’t Know About Turning 50," have sold 170,000 copies to date. philwitte.com/cartoons

Chuck Whelon, a San Francisco resident who is the author of children’s puzzle and activity books, including "Where’s the Princess" and "Where’s the Penguin." urfspace.com

Trinidad Escobar, a neurodisabled naturalist, cartoonist and poet from Milpitas, whose comics have been featured in the Washington Post, NPR, the Nib and the New Yorker. trinidadescobar.com .