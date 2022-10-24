What's the rule about parking on the sidewalk in Missoula?. I asked myself this question several times as I walked around cars and hoofed it onto the street. I noticed it wasn’t because the vehicle was in the process of unloading a bunch of groceries or someone needed help getting into or out of the car. Someone decided to just park the thing there, halfway over the curb onto the sidewalk.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO