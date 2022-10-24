Read full article on original website
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
Ex-Bruins Wing Sets NHL Record For Consecutive Games Played
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who began his career as a member of the Boston Bruins, is the NHL’s new “Iron Man.”. Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Golden Knights in their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, skating in his 990th consecutive game stretching back to Nov. 3 2009, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 28
* Connor McDavid had his League-leading second hat trick of the season and birthday boy Leon Draisaitl scored the go-ahead goal with 37.6 seconds remaining in regulation to cap a frenetic contest at United Center which featured five tying tallies. * Brad Marchand had three points in his return to...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (away), Dec. 22 (home), Jan. 25 (away), Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 4-0-0 all-time against the Kraken, including a 2-0-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In their four games played all-time,...
NHL
Yeet the Fish
The Kraken created a unique way to celebrate stars of the game with a salmon toss. This year, the team is changing it up, while still honoring the tradition of how it came to be. October 26, 2022. As you watched stars of the game Daniel Sprong, Brandon Tanev and...
NHL
10/25 FINAL - Kings 4, Lightning 2
Kings double up the Lightning and pick up their first home win. Over the span of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Kings held a home record of 21-16-4. With hopes to top that this season, the Kings will look to replicate the performance they put out on the ice last night in their decisive 4-2 victory over the three-time Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Returning home after the season's first road trip, a lengthy five-game road trip at that, the Kings kicked off a three-game home stand on Tuesday. Entering the night with an 0-2-0 home record at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings picked up their first two home points of the season in impressive fashion.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
NHL
PODCAST: There's No Place Like Home ft. Jorge Moreno and Miguel Esparza
Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen sit down with Univision's Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno. On this week's episode, hosts Caley Chelios, Chris Vosters, and Colby Cohen sit down with Univision broadcasters MIguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno. Episode Highlights. Univision's Miguel Esparza and Jorge Moreno talk how they came...
NHL
BLOG: TUDN Deportes' Esparza, Moreno Bringing Hockey to New Audiences
The Blackhawks are only one of four teams in the NHL that have a Spanish radio broadcast for regular season games. In February 1992, New Jersey Devils winger Bill Guerin laced up and became the first player of Hispanic descent to play on NHL ice. Almost thirty-years later, the NHL continues to work on expanding the game to Spanish speaking audiences with the league-wide initiative Hockey is for Everyone™ campaign.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blues 1
ST. LOUIS, MO - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked the critical moment to score his 200th-career NHL goal, netting the game-winner with 6:16 to go in regulation of a 3-1 Oilers victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday night. Goaltender Stuart Skinner played exceptional with 37 saves in...
NHL
5 THINGS; Flyers vs. Panthers
On 1960s/1970s Throwback Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0) will host Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers (4-2-1). Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The local radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Winnipeg Jets:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Drew Doughty (1-2=3) and Kevin Fiala (1-2=3) are tied for the Kings lead in power play points with three, while Gabriel Vilardi leads the Kings in power play goals with two.
NHL
AHL notebook: Lysell, Raty among 10 Eastern Conference players to watch
Bruins, Islanders forwards lead group of NHL prospects looking to make impact this season. The American Hockey League has a standout crop of young talent this season in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Today, we put a spotlight on 10 Eastern Conference prospects to watch (listen in alphabetical order). Jacob...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Pinto, Senators host Wild riding hot streaks
Surprising Blackhawks host Oilers; Ovechkin, Capitals visit Stars. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Thursday. Are the Senators (and Shane) for real?. Can Shane Pinto score again?...
NHL
Jets overcome tough first period to beat Kings
"The St. Louis game is one you can win with every night. This one, maybe not so much." Although the 6-4 triumph in Los Angeles may not have been as textbook as the shutout against St. Louis on Monday, the two points in the standings count all the same. And...
NHL
Vilardi has goal, assist, Kings end 10-game skid against Lightning
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings ended a 10-game skid against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 4-2 win at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. It was the second-longest active streak in the NHL; the Arizona Coyotes have lost 19 straight games to the Boston Bruins. It was the first...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Oilers Take Back-and-Forth Thriller to Snap Blackhawks Streak
Spirited game between Chicago and Edmonton decided in final minute as Oilers take 6-5 win. Five goals from the Blackhawks -- matching a season-best for a single game -- were not enough against the Oilers, who ended Chicago's four-game winning streak on Thursday night with a 6-5 victory at the United Center.
NHL
Predators surge past Blues, end five-game skid
NASHVILLE -- Roman Josi had a goal and two assists, and the Nashville Predators won for the first time in six games, 6-2 against the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had three assists, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the...
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
