Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Three candidates hoping to be the next mayor of College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station will soon have a new mayor. Current mayor Karl Mooney is term-limited from running again, but three candidates hope to fill his seat in November. Rick Robison is new to politics but not to government service. He’s lived in College...
wtaw.com
Water Permit Approved That Could Export More Water Out Of Robertson County Than The Combined Totals Of College Station, Bryan, And Texas A&M
A Houston corporation that purchased 9,000 acres in Robertson County in October of last year now has the authority to drill water wells and pump enough water that exceeds the yearly combined total of the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M. The drilling permit was approved by...
KBTX.com
Bryan firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend for MDA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters will be scattered around the city this weekend asking drivers at various intersections to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “After 68 years of participating with the MDA for the Fill the Boot program here in the city of Bryan, we’re so happy to...
KBTX.com
Huntsville city staff look for legal advice on cybersecurity hack
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville City Council held a special session Tuesday night to discuss a recent cybersecurity hack. Much of the meeting took place in a closed session, where the council spoke with legal staff about the cybersecurity incident. Following the meeting, council members unanimously passed a motion to allow legal staff to seek outside counsel.
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
KBTX.com
Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
KBTX.com
Iola schools briefly put on ‘safety hold’ as law enforcement responds to welfare concern near campus
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Classes in Iola were briefly placed on a ‘safety hold’ Wednesday afternoon as a precaution as law enforcement responded to a welfare concern at a home nearby. Deputies and an MHMR case worker were making contact with a specific person but the situation was...
KBTX.com
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
KBTX.com
Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
KBTX.com
Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
kwhi.com
26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
KBTX.com
Severe drought remains after Monday’s storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is incredibly similar to the one released last week, even with Monday’s rain. Montgomery county continues to be the only county that is not...
KBTX.com
Free Halloween-themed carnival Thursday in College Station will also teach safety tips
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - #ScaredSafe is a spooky and fun outdoors event for the family on Thursday to spread awareness of common, preventable life safety hazards. The College Station Fire Department is teaming up with Arkitex Studios, and the Bryan Fire Department to put on the Halloween-themed safety carnival.
KBTX.com
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies holds groundbreaking for expansion
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s only the beginning when it comes to an upcoming expansion project that offers advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity, according to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1.5 million dollars was extended to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in December 2021. Fast forward...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Students decorate wooden studs to be a part of a Bryan family’s home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students at Kemp-Carver Elementary in Deanne Bellott’s PreK class are lending their hands to the Bryan ISD build project to build a Habitat for Humanity BCS home for a Bryan family. PreK through 8th-grade students throughout Bryan ISD are currently decorating wooden studs that will be...
KBTX.com
Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
KBTX.com
Fire destroys home in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
KBTX.com
Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
KBTX.com
George Bush Library to celebrate 25th anniversary and holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twenty-five years ago, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library was officially dedicated at Texas A&M. It was a historic day in Aggieland, and now the Bush Library is getting ready to celebrate its silver anniversary. Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines joined News 3 at Noon...
inforney.com
Another company expanding operations in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
Comments / 0