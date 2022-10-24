ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Three candidates hoping to be the next mayor of College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station will soon have a new mayor. Current mayor Karl Mooney is term-limited from running again, but three candidates hope to fill his seat in November. Rick Robison is new to politics but not to government service. He’s lived in College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan firefighters will ‘Fill the Boot’ this weekend for MDA

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters will be scattered around the city this weekend asking drivers at various intersections to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “After 68 years of participating with the MDA for the Fill the Boot program here in the city of Bryan, we’re so happy to...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Huntsville city staff look for legal advice on cybersecurity hack

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville City Council held a special session Tuesday night to discuss a recent cybersecurity hack. Much of the meeting took place in a closed session, where the council spoke with legal staff about the cybersecurity incident. Following the meeting, council members unanimously passed a motion to allow legal staff to seek outside counsel.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Decades of ‘rock solid’ service at Normangee State Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Normangee State Bank has been locally owned and operated since 1967, when it was purchased by four businessmen; Percy Westmoreland, Mac L. Bennett Jr., Royce Shaw, and Doyle Reed. In 2001, Joel Shaw, Royce Shaw’s oldest son, became the chief executive officer. Under the leadership...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Hats off to this new Brazos Valley business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tip your hats to the grand opening of College Station’s first ever hat bar. The team at Brazos Brim Hat Bar is ready to have you looking and feeling your best for all occasions. Owner Kym Schultz says she wants a customer’s trip to Brazos...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Buc-ee’s founder on coming to Aggieland: ‘I would love to do it’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bush School of Government and Public Service presented a distinguished leadership award to the Arch “Beaver” Aplin III on Wednesday at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center. Aplin, a 1980 Texas A&M University graduate and founder of Buc-ee’s, accepted the 2022 McLane Leadership...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

26 INDICTMENTS RETURNED BY WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

26 indictments were returned by the Washington County Grand Jury this week. Anthony Alderete, 30 of Brenham, was indicted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was indicted for DWI, Three or More Offences. Ernesto Perez Gonzales, 63 of Houston, was indicted for Theft...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Severe drought remains after Monday’s storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist has released a new drought monitor for the Brazos Valley. The updated drought monitor is incredibly similar to the one released last week, even with Monday’s rain. Montgomery county continues to be the only county that is not...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies holds groundbreaking for expansion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s only the beginning when it comes to an upcoming expansion project that offers advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity, according to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1.5 million dollars was extended to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in December 2021. Fast forward...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Fire destroys home in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire Thursday morning consumed a home in Burleson County near County Road 449 on Highway 60 between Lyons and Snook. The Snook and Somerville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if anyone was living there at the...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Former customers of pool contractor react to arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People who say they have fallen victim to Mike Mojica, the pool contractor who was arrested this week for theft, are speaking out saying they are happy to see his past has caught up with him. Kevin Matthews was working to flip a home in...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

George Bush Library to celebrate 25th anniversary and holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twenty-five years ago, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library was officially dedicated at Texas A&M. It was a historic day in Aggieland, and now the Bush Library is getting ready to celebrate its silver anniversary. Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines joined News 3 at Noon...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
inforney.com

Another company expanding operations in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding operations in Texas, this time FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in College Station. The company is investing $300 million to build a new cGMP production facility, which when completed will make Texas’ College Station campus the largest single-use CDMO production campus in North America.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

