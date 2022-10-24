PEORIA (25 News Now) - A soggy Tuesday is on tap, with rain chances from start to finish. In total, 1-2″ of rain will be possible areawide, with amounts between 2-3″ expected east of the Illinois River. Temperatures are in the low 60s early this morning but will gradually fall throughout the day due to the passage of a cold front. Gusty winds will combine with the rain to produce some very “blah” weather. The good news is that is only lasts one day!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO