A spooktacular day for Magoffin County students

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Schools and the City of Salyersville hosted a Salyersville City Park Spooktacular for Magoffin County head start through second graders. Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows said the day was so special for the children. “I think that’s probably one of the most special...
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
Leslie County students take part in downtown revitalization

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Leslie County Area Technology Center are leaving their mark on the community. The welding class at the school was asked to be a part of the downtown revitalization project by creating two large eagle statues for the community. Emma Napier, a student that...
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Connor Bryant

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Connor Bryant is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Connor is a senior at Betsy Layne High School and he has a 3.7 GPA. He is a member of the Beta Club and National Honors Society. Congratulations, Connor.
TEK Center Inc. to bring industrial education to Martin County

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Instead of a four-year institution, students in one Eastern Kentucky county will soon have another option they could flourish in. TEK Center Inc., a fast-track trade school, is opening in Martin County. “It is a post-secondary institute, but it’s gonna bring about heavy equipment operators, industrial...
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
State takes over Logan County School System following review

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
Invest 606 announces Accelerator and Pitch Contest finalists

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine finalists were announced as participants in this year’s Accelerator and Pitch Contest created by Invest 606. Each business will go through six months of training and can win more than $30,000 in prizes. The whole process is a major boost after destructive flooding hit...
Several EKY businesses, organizations awarded for flood relief efforts

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations were honored for their roles in the Perry County community Thursday afternoon by the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce. Hazard First Baptist Church received the best Non-Profit Award for its work in flood relief. ”We started immediately on mud outs,” said...
Wolfe County wins 14th Region volleyball title

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wolves are sitting on top of the 14th Region mountain. Wolfe County ran away with the last two sets to beat Knott Central 3-1 and win the 14th Region volleyball championship. The Lady Wolves will play the...
