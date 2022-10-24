Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
A spooktacular day for Magoffin County students
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Schools and the City of Salyersville hosted a Salyersville City Park Spooktacular for Magoffin County head start through second graders. Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows said the day was so special for the children. “I think that’s probably one of the most special...
wymt.com
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
wymt.com
‘Once in a lifetime chance’: High schoolers create adaptive wheelchair costume for elementary school student
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gavin Riddle received a surprise last week when the Floyd County School District delivered his Halloween costume to the South Floyd Elementary School. Riddle, a sixth grader at the school, has spent years dressing up as Spider Man for Halloween. But, this year, the Raider...
wymt.com
Leslie County students take part in downtown revitalization
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Leslie County Area Technology Center are leaving their mark on the community. The welding class at the school was asked to be a part of the downtown revitalization project by creating two large eagle statues for the community. Emma Napier, a student that...
wymt.com
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
WSAZ
Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
wymt.com
2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
wymt.com
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students, staff, and parents throughout the Pikeville Independent School District are mourning the loss of a Pikeville Elementary School student this weekend. In a letter to the district Sunday evening, Superintendent David Trimble announced that a second grader from Pikeville Elementary School died this past weekend.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Connor Bryant
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Connor Bryant is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Connor is a senior at Betsy Layne High School and he has a 3.7 GPA. He is a member of the Beta Club and National Honors Society. Congratulations, Connor.
wymt.com
TEK Center Inc. to bring industrial education to Martin County
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Instead of a four-year institution, students in one Eastern Kentucky county will soon have another option they could flourish in. TEK Center Inc., a fast-track trade school, is opening in Martin County. “It is a post-secondary institute, but it’s gonna bring about heavy equipment operators, industrial...
wymt.com
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
wymt.com
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
wymt.com
‘Nobody was forgotten’: Knott County comes together to remember lives lost during historic floods
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Long-Term Disaster Team came together Thursday night following historic flooding in late July. The flooding killed more than 20 people in the county. The team is comprised of concerned people who wish to support their community and build back better. “Now we’re...
wymt.com
Invest 606 announces Accelerator and Pitch Contest finalists
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine finalists were announced as participants in this year’s Accelerator and Pitch Contest created by Invest 606. Each business will go through six months of training and can win more than $30,000 in prizes. The whole process is a major boost after destructive flooding hit...
Logan County, West Virginia Assistant Superintendent’s retirement approved
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County, West Virginia’s Assistant Superintendent, Darlene Dingess-Adkins’, request to retire has been approved by the Board of Education. The retirement is effective Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Board of Education is set to meet in a special session later this week. According to the Department of Education’s website, […]
wymt.com
Several EKY businesses, organizations awarded for flood relief efforts
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations were honored for their roles in the Perry County community Thursday afternoon by the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce. Hazard First Baptist Church received the best Non-Profit Award for its work in flood relief. ”We started immediately on mud outs,” said...
wymt.com
‘Everybody has left these people’: Floyd County mission asking volunteers to step in for flood relief
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the waters receded nearly three months ago, the impacts of the late-July floods are being felt in communities throughout the region. For some people in Floyd County, there is an overwhelming fear that people are forgetting the need is still there. “Everybody has left these...
wymt.com
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle told WYMT his office responded to the scene of a school bus crash. It happened early Thursday morning in the Lotts Creek community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition....
wymt.com
Write-in candidate selected by Gov. Andy Beshear to fill remainder of Martin County Judge Executive’s term
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There will be a new leader in one Eastern Kentucky county later this week. Earlier this month, current Martin County Judge Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation from the job to take over as the new President/CEO for One East Kentucky. On Thursday, longtime Martin...
wymt.com
Wolfe County wins 14th Region volleyball title
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wolves are sitting on top of the 14th Region mountain. Wolfe County ran away with the last two sets to beat Knott Central 3-1 and win the 14th Region volleyball championship. The Lady Wolves will play the...
Comments / 2