Aspen Times
Will: Make open space tax permanent
I have been involved in land-conservation efforts in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 23 years. During that time, I helped negotiate the deals that conserved places like Smuggler Mountain Open Space, Sky Mountain Park, and the James H. Smith North Star Preserve. I can honestly say that these places...
Aspen Times
Cooney: Save Aspen, tax STRs
Affordability in Aspen is a train that has left the station. A Super 8 and an Applebee’s at 1A would help instead of a Doronin uber-luxe Aman resort that would make the Little Nell look like a two-star in Qatar. Elizabeth Milias, clutch your pearls. But, one thing Aspenites...
Aspen Times
Torre: Make your vote count
This Nov. 8, Aspen voters have many important local, state, and national issues and candidates on their ballots. Aspen voters will have two tax questions on the ballot that I support and that deserve your yes vote. Please vote and exercise your right, responsibility, and opportunity to have your voice heard. Your vote does count, your vote does matter, and your vote does make a difference. Vote yes on 2A and 2B.
Aspen Times
Hauenstein: Help retain our character
Vacation destinations around the world are under the same market pressures of rentals of homes on short terms (STR). The reality is that more money can be made renting a home to visitors multiple times in a short duration than long term to working residents. The impacts are the same...
Aspen Times
Doyle: Best interests at heart
Please join me in voting for Kelly McNicholas Kury for Pitkin County commissioner. She understands our local housing and child-care needs better than most can. Kelly and her husband, Scott, and their two young children live at Burlingame. Kelly is deeply committed to Aspen and Pitkin County. One glance at...
Aspen Times
Dodge: Make the good work permanent
The City of Aspen has done exceptional work for many years to create and maintain marvelous parks, open spaces, trails, playgrounds, and recreational facilities, which provide priceless benefits to residents, guests, and wildlife. Much of this good work has been funded by the city’s half-cent Open Space Sales Tax, which...
Aspen Times
Hansen: Great for the Snowmass council
I am writing to recommend voting for Britta Gustafson for the Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Britta and went to school with her at Aspen Elementary, Middle and High School. She was a year older than me and always one of the sweetest and most supportive people I know.
Aspen Times
Trantow: A proven champion
Perry Will is my candidate for Colorado House District 57. Perry is a champion for rural health care, behavioral health and access to health care. Perry is a proven listener, consistently humble and he understands the Western Slope. He can and will work across the aisle and vote for the...
Aspen Times
Child: Most engaged of commissioners
For the past four years I have had the honor and privilege of working with Kelly McNicholas Kury on our Board of County Commissioners. Kelly is the most engaged of any county commissioner I have ever worked with on our board. Among other things, she has been very active locally, serving on the APCHA board as it has updated its procedures and policies, advocating for support for child day-care facilities and their staff so our community can help support our working families, and advocating for the Wild and Scenic designation for the Crystal River by working closely with our counterparts in Gunnison County.
Aspen Times
Sura: 2C poorly written
Snowmass Village voters please vote no on 2C. It is poorly written and involves millions of taxpayer dollars. Let’s start over.
Aspen Times
Reeves: Snowmass, a village of hope
I swear, it was just yesterday in 2002 my family arrived to a quaint, sleepy town only catering to the skier/boarder enthusiasts during the winter months. I blinked, and 20 years went by, and progress is taking over. How did this happen?. Well, I raise my hand and admit, “It...
Aspen Times
Ogilby: Important work on the Crystal
I want your readers to know what an important job Kelly McNicholas Kury has taken on in behalf of all of us in the Crystal River Valley. She has volunteered to oversee the leadership of the steering committee in an attempt to pull together all the different viewpoints regarding a possible future Wild and Scenic designation for the Crystal.
Aspen Times
Mahon: Extend funding for open space, parks, and trails
As I finished my annual autumn color ride on the Government Trail, I plotted my way back to town. I coasted across the Tiehack bridge and pedaled the single track through the Moore Open Space, where I had unobstructed views of the changing leaves on Red Mountain, Smuggler, and Shadow Mountain.
Aspen Times
CORRECTION
Katie Reeves mistakenly referred to the “late” Jeff Tippet of Snowmass Village in her letter to the editor published Thursday in The Aspen Times. He is very much alive, and Reeves was very apologetic.
Aspen Times
Bauer: Campaign report late
Andre Salvail, Aspen Daily News on Monday, Oct 24: “Sheriff Joe DiSalvo’s report for the latest campaign-finance period was not posted to the PitkinVotes.com website along with the reports from the other candidates for countywide office in contested and uncontested races. Reached by phone on Sunday (Oct 23), DiSalvo said his campaign filed the report to the county clerk’s office and that he was unsure why it had not been loaded onto the election site. However, he provided the Aspen Daily News with a copy of the report on Sunday evening.”
Aspen Times
Boineau: Ex-mayor endorses Gustafson
I was elected as a member to Snowmass Village Town Council in 1994 through 1998 and from 2002 through 2006 and as mayor from 2008 through 2014. I — and previous members of council over the years — did a lot of work for the community of Snowmass Village to make our community a better place to live, work, and recreate. I believe Britta Gustafson will also work long and hard to bring Snowmass Village to the next level of community and resort. She and her family’s involvement in the foundation and positive stewardship of Snowmass Village’s fabric cannot be duplicated. She will be a great voice for all whom choose to work with her to enhance the Brush Creek Valley and beyond.
Aspen Times
Kury: Fighting for this town
Please do our town a favor, and provide the facts about the candidates. Our family/my wife has fought for this town through many hardships — including threats from Lee Mulchahy, the pandemic, the pandora expansion, Lift 1A — all the while dealing with unresponsive board members. Painting the...
Aspen Times
Kury: Actually, I do get a lot done as a local who has worked hard
I’m Kelly McNicholas Kury, running for re-election to Pitkin County commissioner. While my opponent is approachable and nice, I’d like to see Erin Smiddy focus on her own story and keep quiet about mine — of which she knows very little about. I don’t tend to focus...
Aspen Times
Smiddy: I shoot straight, work digilently
First I want to take a minute to thank all of the media outlets in town that have made it possible for Kelly McNicholas Kury and I to make our points/issues public, I feel it has been vital to getting our message out to the community at large. I have...
Aspen Times
Mullikin: Traits we don’t admire
Recently, Joe DiSalvo published an opinion piece about how difficult the campaign for sheriff is for him. That sounds like whining to me. Sounds like he is showing incompetence — not a character trait I expect in a sheriff. Vote Michael Buglione sheriff. Tim Mullikin. Aspen.
