Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Amtrak cuts ribbon on bus service between Reading, Philly

READING, Pa. — Amtrak leaders were in Reading on Thursday to tout the passenger railroad company's new bus service linking the city with Pottstown and Philadelphia. The service started in June, and since then thousands have used it. "This bus service is the beginning of an amazing partnership with...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Sheetz with drive-thru coming to Bethlehem's East 4th Street

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station Wednesday night at city hall. The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grocery Outlet opens in place of Ahart's in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new grocery store is filling a vacancy in Allentown. Grocery Outlet held its grand opening on Thursday. The discount grocer has settled in at the shopping center at 15th and Allen streets. Its owner is from Allentown, and says his store is something the community needed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wind Creek betting on expansion that includes new ballroom

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Things are coming together for the massive new expansion at Wind Creek in South Bethlehem. "Wind Creek knew that by expanding the meeting space, bringing meetings and events to the area, expanding the hotel - we've been running at a very high occupancy prior to COVID - and we're seeing these numbers come back right now. So, it was really to solidify this resort as a true destination," said Julia Corwin, the Director of Corporate Communications for the company.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Pocono Update

Local Business Prepares For 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive

Local businesses and individuals are rallying, raising money to purchase Thanksgiving meals for families in the area for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Monroe County, PA | From now until November 11, donations are being accepted for the 2nd annual Kindness Goes Full Circle Fundraiser. The purpose of the fundraiser is to purchase Thanksgiving meals for families in the area. The meals will be distributed from Christain Life Assembly church in Stroudsburg on Tuesday, November 15.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New sculpture revealed in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem thoroughfare has a lofty new look. A new sculpture was revealed Thursday at Third Street and Founders Way. It was created by award-winning sculptor Carol Lambert through the Gateway Sculpture Project. Lambert is a former steel sculptor and has participated in iron pours around the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter Twp. restaurant hosts trunk or treat

EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township rolled into Halloween season with some spooky fun Tuesday night. The Breakfast Hut on Perkiomen Avenue hosted a trunk or treat candy giveaway, organized by the Boy Scouts troops and Cub Scout packs of Exeter and Antietam school districts. More than 30 people...
Times News

Woman’s ghost believed to haunt JT inn

“Where is he! O no! He couldn’t go back to the woman he’s supposed to marry! We made a promise to cancel our weddings. He told me he’d love me forever, but he’s not here. Is he not coming. I can’t live without him!”. No...
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Help may be coming for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park

Officials are working to get repair funding sooner rather than later for a critical bridge to Easton’s Hugh Moore Park. After raising the alarm in September, Easton officials earlier this month formally asked the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study (LVTS) to add the project to the new 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The move would help fund the repairs.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed

The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Theatre to add security measure in front of building

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash closes Route 222 North in Cumru for nearly 5 hours

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports from the...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
READING, PA

