FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Amtrak cuts ribbon on bus service between Reading, Philly
READING, Pa. — Amtrak leaders were in Reading on Thursday to tout the passenger railroad company's new bus service linking the city with Pottstown and Philadelphia. The service started in June, and since then thousands have used it. "This bus service is the beginning of an amazing partnership with...
New Sheetz with drive-thru coming to Bethlehem's East 4th Street
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station Wednesday night at city hall. The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.
Grocery Outlet opens in place of Ahart's in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new grocery store is filling a vacancy in Allentown. Grocery Outlet held its grand opening on Thursday. The discount grocer has settled in at the shopping center at 15th and Allen streets. Its owner is from Allentown, and says his store is something the community needed...
Wind Creek betting on expansion that includes new ballroom
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Things are coming together for the massive new expansion at Wind Creek in South Bethlehem. "Wind Creek knew that by expanding the meeting space, bringing meetings and events to the area, expanding the hotel - we've been running at a very high occupancy prior to COVID - and we're seeing these numbers come back right now. So, it was really to solidify this resort as a true destination," said Julia Corwin, the Director of Corporate Communications for the company.
Check out the newest sculpture added to Bethlehem’s public art collection
The Cloud, a new sculpture at East Third Street and Founders Way on Southside Bethlehem, is set to be dedicated Thursday afternoon. The addition to the entrance to the SteelStacks campus was created by Carol Lambert, an internationally renowned award-winning sculptor. The sculpture is part of the Gateway Sculpture project,...
Local Business Prepares For 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
Local businesses and individuals are rallying, raising money to purchase Thanksgiving meals for families in the area for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Monroe County, PA | From now until November 11, donations are being accepted for the 2nd annual Kindness Goes Full Circle Fundraiser. The purpose of the fundraiser is to purchase Thanksgiving meals for families in the area. The meals will be distributed from Christain Life Assembly church in Stroudsburg on Tuesday, November 15.
New sculpture revealed in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem thoroughfare has a lofty new look. A new sculpture was revealed Thursday at Third Street and Founders Way. It was created by award-winning sculptor Carol Lambert through the Gateway Sculpture Project. Lambert is a former steel sculptor and has participated in iron pours around the...
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
Exeter Twp. restaurant hosts trunk or treat
EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township rolled into Halloween season with some spooky fun Tuesday night. The Breakfast Hut on Perkiomen Avenue hosted a trunk or treat candy giveaway, organized by the Boy Scouts troops and Cub Scout packs of Exeter and Antietam school districts. More than 30 people...
Woman’s ghost believed to haunt JT inn
“Where is he! O no! He couldn’t go back to the woman he’s supposed to marry! We made a promise to cancel our weddings. He told me he’d love me forever, but he’s not here. Is he not coming. I can’t live without him!”. No...
Help may be coming for the only open bridge into Easton’s Hugh Moore Park
Officials are working to get repair funding sooner rather than later for a critical bridge to Easton’s Hugh Moore Park. After raising the alarm in September, Easton officials earlier this month formally asked the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study (LVTS) to add the project to the new 2023-2026 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The move would help fund the repairs.
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in America
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Lehigh Valley IronPigs to stay in Allentown; city will help fund stadium upgrades
Allentown City Council abruptly reversed a plan to help fund renovations at Coca-Cola Park, the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies
Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed
The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
State Theatre to add security measure in front of building
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
Swamp Pike reopens in Montco after bridge work done ahead of schedule
NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A road in Montgomery County has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The bridge that carries Swamp Pike over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township was reconstructed, and underground water and gas utilities were upgraded, the county said. Work started in July and was...
Crash closes Route 222 North in Cumru for nearly 5 hours
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports from the...
Worker helping Allentown business, director at Via speak out about people with disabilities in the workforce
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 1 million workers in Pennsylvania have a disability. Their 8 million hours worked account for a $3 trillion economic impact. This is highlighted by October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Inside Allentown Sterner Stems, Alaya Rose is prepping for a terrarium class. The 18-year-old works two...
Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
