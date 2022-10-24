Read full article on original website
Related
California test scores decline: See how your school compares
California's Department of Education released statewide student test scores that show most students did not meet math and English standards this year. Monday's release shows the pandemic's toll on students' learning. Statewide, students meeting the standard for English dropped by 4% (51% to 47%), and for math, it fell by 7% (40% to 33%). The The post California test scores decline: See how your school compares appeared first on KESQ.
There’s A Lot Of Free Money For Food, And A Lot Of California College Students Aren’t Applying For It
State and federal officials have expanded which college students can receive monthly food aid and campuses are doing more to get the word out.
California’s climate culture war heats up
Saying Californians disagree about the state’s approach to climate change might be a bit of an understatement. Today, for example, California’s air regulators are set to hold the first of two hearings on a controversial, far-reaching proposal that would ban the sale of new gas-powered big rigs and other trucks in the state by 2040 […]
kazu.org
California's fight against climate change gets a little messy
Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
California student test scores plunge — but some achievement gaps narrow. See how your school compares.
The results — the most thorough look yet at the pandemic's toll on learning — left education officials and experts neither surprised nor hopeless.
How to check if your ballot was counted in California
The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
California sends contradictory economic signals
When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
KTVU FOX 2
These are the best California cities for Halloween
SAN FRANCISCO - California rates pretty well for trick-or-treating, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best Places for Halloween report. There are 10 California cities among the top 20. Three are three spooky spots from the Bay Area and six in Southern California. San Francisco, San Jose and Fremont represent the Bay...
Who is running for California Controller and what does that position do?
One of California’s highest ranking positions is on the November ballot. It’s not the Governor’s office or a seat in congress — although those jobs are on the docket as well — it’s the California Controller. So what exactly is the California Controller and what do they do? The controller is like the state’s head […]
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
California ranks in the middle among ‘safest states’ in the US
Safety continues to be a top concern for Americans, especially with reports of mass shootings, hate crimes, and the continuous effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, a new study from WalletHub suggests that some states are better at dealing with safety issues than others. The personal finance company released a study Tuesday ranking each […]
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores
In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
The tireless workers who serve California’s homeless population need support, too
Service providers who support California's homeless population experience high turnover, making it harder to maintain relationships that may convince someone to accept services or shelter.
Class action lawsuit accuses cannabis company of mislabeling THC content
LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California accuses a cannabis company of intentionally mislabeling products to suggest a higher THC content. The complaint, filed by Dovel & Luner on behalf of Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson, accuses the makers of “Jeeter” products of overcharging customers and violating consumer protection laws by selling products with a lower THC content than listed.
KTLA.com
Dr. Jandial: California Cancer Care Equity Act signed into law
Neurosurgeon and scientist Dr. Rahul Jandial joined us live to discuss the newly signed California Cancer Care Equity Act. For more information on Dr. Jandial, follow him on Facebook or Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 25, 2022.
KTVU FOX 2
Prop. 28 would guarantee annual funding for music and arts programs for schools
Proposition 28 on the California state ballot faces no formal opposition. If approved the proposition would guarantee annual funding for music and arts programs in schools.
California’s proposed zero-emission trucking rules ignore years of industry concerns
California's air quality regulator is poised to adopt a zero-emission truck mandate that some believe downplays concerns over electric vehicle infrastructure and could erase working-class jobs.
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...
KSBW.com
Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit in California
SALINAS, Calif. — California officials recommend signing up for an emergency alert system and keeping an emergency supply kit ready in case of a devastating earthquake. Californians can sign up for emergency alerts on their county's website or they can download the MyShake mobile app. MyShake will alert affected Californians of any earthquake above a 4.5 magnitude. Depending on a person's location, the alert may be received before the quake is felt.
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
Comments / 1