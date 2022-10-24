Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
Manchester United are hit with ANOTHER FA charge for failing to control their players against Chelsea, less than a week after being reprimanded for a similar incident during frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle
Manchester United have been handed yet another FA charge for failing to control their players during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, less than a week after receiving a similar punishment against Newcastle. Casemiro's 94th minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge rescued a point for the Red Devils, who fell behind after...
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores A Header As Liverpool Go Two Up Away To Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez's incredible header to double Liverpool's lead away to Ajax in the Champions League.
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Reds in rampant form in Amsterdam as three goals in just nine minutes either side of half-time from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott book Champions League last-16 spot
For Liverpool, now, the immediate objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season at home and in Europe, some kind of respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Gundogan, Neves, Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Milinkovic-Savic, Kovacic
Paris St-Germain want to extend Lionel Messi's contract by an additional 12 months. The 35-year-old Argentina forward's current deal is set to expire in June 2023. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) Bayern Munich are considering a move for Manchester City's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer. (90min)
BBC
Friday's gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Almiron, Hojbjerg, Edwards, De Gea, Nunez
Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini says Arsenal and Manchester City are among a number of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who would cost more than the 100m euros Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazil forward Antony. (Calciomercato.it, via Mirror) Real Madrid hope to beat Premier League...
mailplus.co.uk
After 25 misses, a message to Pep's penalty flops: Watch Ivan Toney!
AFTER the pleasure of winning their Champions League group on Tuesday, Manchester City fans had an all-too-familiar question: why can’t our team score penalties? Indeed, some fans will have travelled at great expense to both Copenhagen and Dortmund this month to leave with the same outcome - a 0-0 draw with Riyad Mahrez missing a spot-kick.
Conor Coady reveals he left Wolves after a 'tough summer' where he realised he 'wasn't going to play' under former boss Bruno Lage... and admits he was 'so lucky' Frank Lampard gave him the opportunity to move to Everton
Conor Coady has admitted he was fortunate Everton agreed to sign him this summer after feeling like he had fallen down the pecking order at Wolves during pre-season. After arriving at Molineux in 2015, Coady established himself as a first team regular, making over 300 appearances for the club. However,...
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says 'important players' needed in January
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Spurs will be in the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Wednesday.
Football rumours: Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk will now cost ‘more than Antony’
What the papers sayA host of clubs that are reportedly tracking Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk have been told by the Ukrainian side’s sporting director that the 21-year-old will cost “more than Antony”, the Daily Mirror says – via Calciomercato.it. Arsenal were linked with the winger in the summer but were unable to get a deal done. Manchester City and Newcastle have also reportedly shown interest.Another player the Magpies are understood to be investing in is Paraguay international Miguel Almiron with the club set to offer him a new contract. The Daily Telegraph writes that the 28-year-old has improved under...
Antonio Conte focused on present but wants squad backup in January
Antonio Conte has insisted his focus at Tottenham is on the present after he refused to be drawn on plans for the January transfer window. Spurs host Sporting in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing victory in the Group D fixture would send them through to the last 16. They enter the match following back-to-back defeats and with injuries piling up, which led Conte to ask whether a busy winter market could be key to a strong second half of the campaign.
BBC
Champions League: Kyogo & Giakoumakis in as Celtic face Shakhtar
Home form has been something of a problem for Celtic in this tournament of late... Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have won in Glasgow in this campaign and their current streak of seven straight defeats on home turf is the joint-longest in the competition, along with a Monaco run ending in 2018-19.
BBC
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta calls on Gunners to secure top spot
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called on his side to earn the point required at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday to finish top of Europa League Group A. The Gunners are already through after winning all four matches so far. But Arteta wants to avoid facing a play-off against one of...
ESPN
Liverpool win over Ajax hints early Champions League setback was a blip. How much further can Reds go?
AMSTERDAM -- Liverpool ran out 3-0 victors against Ajax in Amsterdam as they confirmed their place in the final 16 of the Champions League. Ajax started the match the better of the two sides and should've been 2-0 up after 35 minutes, but it was Liverpool who went into the break 1-0 to the good and against the run of play after Mohammed Salah chipped past an on-rushing Remko Pasveer.
FOX Sports
Messi stars, PSG among 4 teams advancing in Champions League
His first goal was a nonchalant, outside-of-the-foot finish. His second was pretty much his trademark — fast feet outside the area and then a precise curler into the corner. Lionel Messi kept up his stellar pre-World Cup form to help rampant Paris Saint-Germain become one of four teams to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, along with Chelsea, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund.
Yardbarker
Chelsea make transfer enquiry for Premier League star, Todd Boehly has good connections with the club’s owners
Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry about a potential transfer deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazil international has been a joy to watch since he made the move from Lyon to St James’ Park in January, and it’s not too surprising to see that bigger clubs are now showing an interest.
Yardbarker
Peter Crouch makes honest Nunez claim after missing ‘gilt-edged chance’ v Ajax
Peter Crouch has claimed that Darwin Nunez is ‘in the best place in the world’ to find confidence following a difficult start to life at Anfield. The Uruguayan international was on the scoresheet once again for Jurgen Klopp’s men doubling the lead after Mo Salah’s superb dinked opener.
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 14 - October 29th To 30th
All the action from Gameweek 14 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool host Leeds United.
BBC
Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." He added:...
Arsenal need to ‘reset’ after PSV defeat, says Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta said Arsenal would need to “reset” after slipping to just a second defeat of the season in losing at PSV Eindhoven.The Gunners needed just a point to secure top spot in their Europa League group but were beaten 2-0 in the Netherlands as Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong scored the goals.The hosts also had three goals disallowed for offside as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men confirmed their own place in the knockout stages.Arsenal sit top of the Premier League and had won their opening four Group A games in the Europa League, with Van Nistelrooy’s former club Manchester...
Comments / 0