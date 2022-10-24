ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, KY

Sinkhole keeps highway closed over a week later in Webster County

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — On October 14, a crack opened on a busy Kentucky highway in Webster County, shutting part of it down completely. Nearly two weeks later, crews say the crack has turned into a sinkhole as the road continues to stay closed.

Earlier this month, crews found a crack in KY 1340 southwest of Dixon. Since then, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they’ve done some things to start repairs, but more work needs to be done before re-opening.

Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack

KYTC and Mine officials visited the highway in order to figure out what to do next. This is their course of action:

  • At present, asphalt base has been put on the damaged area
  • Repairs to KY 1340 are planned to begin in early  November for the damaged section of pavement near mile point 1.9
  • These repairs will address the area through the winter months
  • Pavement will be addressed in the spring after all minor remaining settlements have occurred
  • Once these repairs begin, it should take  approximately one week to complete

Highway officials say KY 1340 is used by nearly 600 drivers daily. All repairs will be coordinated and funded by the mine company.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

