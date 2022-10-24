Read full article on original website
Portage Fire: Family displaced after residence fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A seven-person family was displaced Wednesday night after a fire damaged their residence in Portage, according to Portage Fire Department. Portage Fire Department responded to the fire after 11 p.m. after reports of a house fire on the 2500 block of New Pinery Road in the City of Portage.
Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported. According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business,...
7 displaced in Portage fire
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a home on Portage’s north side Wednesday night displaced a family of seven people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out shortly before 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. The Portage Fire Department said firefighters saw flames coming from a front window and smoke around the home when...
Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
Driver crashes into Sun Prairie building, minor damage reported
Officials in Sun Prairie say minimal damage was left behind when a vehicle crashed into a building on Prairie Lakes Dr. earlier this week.
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New documents obtained by NBC15 Investigates give more details on the construction project going on at the site of the Oregon duplex explosion, including which companies were doing the work at the site. Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is...
Oregon explosion caused $1.5M-$2M in damage, fire department says
OREGON, Wis. — The explosion that leveled a duplex in Oregon late last week caused an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the village’s fire department said Monday. Friday morning’s blast, which happened at a duplex being built in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue, destroyed two structures and shook the neighborhood, the Oregon Area Fire Department...
Section of E. Washington Ave. reopens as construction season ends
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As construction season winds down in Wisconsin, drivers on one downtown artery will be getting a little relief. The outbound lanes of E. Washington Ave. are back open between S. Franklin St. and S. Blair St. In its statement announcing the reopening, City of Madison Engineering...
Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors heard shots fired in Janesville. Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old man has died after his bicycle and vehicle collided on a major downtown artery early Thursday morning, the police department reported. According to a Madison Police Dept. update, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. along John Nolen Dr., near the North Shore Drive intersection. MPD warned the wreck was causing serious delays and officers were redirecting traffic.
MPD: Man dies after accidental shooting in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being accidentally shot last week at a home on Madison’s southwest side, the city’s police department reported Thursday. The MPD report stated emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 to the home, in the 7100 block of McKee Road, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Dane Co. officials identify man fatally shot by deputy in Oregon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Oregon over the weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that 21-year-old Jose Jimenez died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
Eastbound left lane of I-90/94 near Lake Delton back open after semi jackknife
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A jackknifed semi blocked traffic on I-90/94 south of Lake Delton. All lanes have since reopened. The eastbound left lane of the interstate was blocked near Highway 23. Footage from the area showed emergency crews responding to the crash. The crash was reported just before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. The lanes reopened just after 9 a.m. COPYRIGHT...
Share Your Holidays Drive Thru Food Donation
MPD searching for motorcyclists
WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
Wisconsin DHS receives federal approval to assist homeless families
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
Share Your Holidays National Guard Interview
