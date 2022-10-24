ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Roderick Kearney, nation's No. 4 interior offensive lineman, flips from Florida State Seminoles to Florida Gators

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcIt3_0ilAKPxX00

For weeks there's been growing buzz that Orange Park High School (Florida) star and Florida State Seminoles pledge Roderick Kearney could soon flip to the Florida Gators.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound athlete, rated the nation's No. 4 interior offensive lineman and Under Armour All-American selection, officially made the move Monday, announcing his decommitment from Florida State and commitment to Florida:

Kearney has visited both Florida and Florida State this fall, but the onus was the Seminoles to keep the talented lineman in the fold.

Florida and Billy Napier were able to win that battle.

Here's what 247Sports had to say , in part, about Kearney as a prospect:

"A mauler up front that's able to create plenty of push with his glutes. Looks the part at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds. Has spent past the few years working in a run-heavy spread attack that asks its tackles to pull and get outside the hashes – a lot. Is quick to find and take advantage of leverage. Will latch onto a defender and pump his legs as he steers them out of the way. Not one to give up on a block and is going to do whatever he can to put a pass rusher’s face mask in the dirt. Showed on tape as a junior that he can get to the second level better than most his age. Has’t been asked to pass protect much, but has a serviceable kick step and wins more times than not on Friday nights by getting his big 10-inch hands where they need to be."

Florida's 2023 recruiting class jumps from No. 9 to No. 8 nationally , leapfrogging Clemson in the process.

Florida State, on the other hand, sees its class drop from No. 16 to No. 17 nationally, falling behind Arkansas but remaining one spot ahead of Texas A&M.

New York, NY
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

