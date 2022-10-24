Read full article on original website
The only flaw is every Indian I’ve ever met uses material belongings as status symbols. EVERY SINGLE ONE. Imagine making 100k a year and badgering everyone you meet for coupons and discounts on every little thing. It’s sick
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
On Diwali, NC’s largest Hindu temple unveils its long-awaited ‘royal gateway’ to God
The 87-foot-tall Tower of Unity and Prosperity is the tallest structure of its kind among Hindu temples in the country.
Largest Hindu Temple in North America Opens in Cary
Reflecting the growing number of Indian-Americans in the Triangle, the largest Hindu temple in North America recently opened in Cary.
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
Diwali 2022 celebrations underway in the Triangle: What to know about 5-day festival of lights
"We celebrate good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and light over darkness."
Five BIPOC-owned restaurants that have defined the Chapel Hill dining scene
This article was written for our sponsor, Chapel Hill CVB. In an area increasingly known for its award-winning, boundary-pushing restaurant scene, Chapel Hill holds its own with its variety of intimate, welcoming eateries. Dubbed one of "America’s foodiest small towns" by Bon Appétit, Chapel Hill takes pride in the diversity of dining options available – many of its most beloved spots are BIPOC-owned and/or feature cuisines from around the world. Here are five such restaurants that helped define Chapel Hill as one of the Triangle’s hottest spots to eat out.
Wake Co. participating in “Booze It & Lose It” campaign for Halloween
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the “Booze It & Lose It” campaign ahead of Halloween. The sheriff’s office will increase patrols to keep drunk drivers off the roads during the statewide Halloween “Booze It & Lose It” Enforcement Campaign from Oct. 24-31.
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.2 million
A house built in 1970 located in the 2800 block of Exeter Circle in Raleigh has new owners. The 3,179-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 10, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $377 per square foot. The house is situated on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Condominium sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million
A 1,770-square-foot condominium built in 2019 has changed hands. The property located in the 600 block of Wade Avenue in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 5, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $678 per square foot. Additional units have recently been sold nearby:. On Brighthurst Drive, Raleigh, in...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
Hundreds of antisemitic flyers distributed in North Carolina neighborhoods in recent weeks
The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks.
RDU adds nonstop season flights to Cancun, Bahamas and Iceland
Starting, Saturday, November 5, American Airlines said it will launch a nonstop seasonal service to Cancun, Mexico.
Plant-based vaccine maker announces layoffs in Durham
Medicago uses plants to produce what it calls “virus-like particles” that mimic the structure of viruses and trigger an immune response in the body.
WakeMed’s new center in Raleigh seen as an innovative model for providing a range of health care for free
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to officially open its new Center for Community Health. This center, at 2600 New Bern Ave., is not the first of its kind but its an innovative model to provide mental, physical, and emotional help to whoever needs it — at no cost.
CHECK THIS OUT: Durham company uses new technology to tell tales about the city’s past
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham company is using new technology to tell tales about the city’s past. The Durham Production Company, a local theatre and digital production company, has a new augmented reality experience with a Halloween twist. Their AR Ghost Hunt part of their augmented reality...
This NC city the latest to initiate public drinking district
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Wilson is the latest North Carolina town to debut a social district- an area within specific boundaries where drinking in public is allowed. The social district went into effect Wednesday morning. Wilson city councilmembers voted to create a social district in Historic...
Single family residence sells in Clayton for $835,000
A house built in 2016 located in the 100 block of Wilmington Island Drive in Clayton has new owners. The 3,726-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022 for $835,000, or $224 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
‘They should have done more research.’ Cybersecurity expert breaks down WakeMed data leak
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Almost a half million people may have been affected by a data mishap that occurred when confidential patient information stored by WakeMed was shared with Facebook by a marketing tool. Between March 2018 and May 2022, 495,000 people accessed WakeMed’s MyChart patient portal or scheduled...
NC country music star Scotty McCreery now a father
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An “American Idol,” a country music star, and now a father. Garner native Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, announced Tuesday the birth of their first son, Merrick Avery McCreery, in Raleigh. The boy, who will be called Avery, was named after Gabi’s...
Wake Forest News is a “Liberal / Communist Tree Huggy Queer Organization” Claims Reader
Well, this was an exciting email to wake up to. “your organization is a liberal / communist tree huggy queer organization.. and you don’t have your facts strait. the “wonderful wake forest police dept” took a control substance from me, this is medication is prescribed to me, and then claimed it didn’t exist. and after putting me in jail, charged me with the exact crime they just committed ? the only thing “we can all learn from this” is your editor/writer is an idiot, whom is falsifying criminal records online and should be in prison yourself.”
$2 million townhomes being developed under 'missing middle' housing efforts
17 high-end townhomes are being proposed and would be built on a 2.5 acre property in the Hayes Barton historic district in Raleigh.
