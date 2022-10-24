ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors

A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Supreme Court affirms sentence for Casper man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter

CASPER, Wyo. —​ On Wednesday, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Casper man sentenced in April to 17–20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter. Olinza Headd was originally charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021. Headd admitted during sentencing that he had acted “upon heat of passion” in the shooting, believing that Hogan had sexually assaulted a family member.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Men Charged With Burglary, Property Destruction, Grand Theft

They're young and lack criminal records, but three 18-year-olds allegedly caused "wanton destruction throughout" the now-closed Casper's restaurant among other crimes, and required very high bonds to ensure they would appear in court, a prosecutor said during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. John Craddock and Levi...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

UPDATE: Police Arrest Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Friday is back in custody, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Jacob Hair, 30, was located about 2:15 a.m. Monday morning in Casper and Casper police Department took him into custody. He also was charged...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Oct. 24. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorneys Blaine Nelson and Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business

On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street

A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year

Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/17/22–10/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (10/24/22–10/25/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy