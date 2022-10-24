ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NH

laconiadailysun.com

This Is the Best Private High School in New Hampshire

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire names Teacher of the Year

HUDSON, N.H. — New Hampshire has a new Teacher of the Year. Christian Cheetham has been teaching at Alvirne High School in Hudson for seven years. He learned of the honor Monday during a surprise celebration. Cheetham is a retired Air Force officer who oversees the school's Junior ROTC...
HUDSON, NH
themainewire.com

Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again

Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
MELROSE, MA
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control

Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions

CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
umlconnector.com

Groton schools shut down after more than 200 students caught Norovirus

The front of one school in Groton, Mass. Sickness strikes a local Massachusetts elementary school as close to 200 students have reported experiencing norovirus-like symptoms in the days leading to the closure. Last Friday, October 14th, many students fell ill within a few days, causing Florence Roche Elementary school to end the school day early.
GROTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver...
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sale of Lakes Region Facility May Be Voted On Soon

LACONIA – The former Lakes Region Facility has a potential buyer who plans to create a “self-sustaining village” on its 220 acres off Route 106, including 1,300 units of mixed-use housing for all ages and incomes, a conference center, 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial use and a plan that would allow for 50 percent of the land to remain open space.
LACONIA, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

