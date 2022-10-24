Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
laconiadailysun.com
This Is the Best Private High School in New Hampshire
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire names Teacher of the Year
HUDSON, N.H. — New Hampshire has a new Teacher of the Year. Christian Cheetham has been teaching at Alvirne High School in Hudson for seven years. He learned of the honor Monday during a surprise celebration. Cheetham is a retired Air Force officer who oversees the school's Junior ROTC...
After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen.
Brattleboro Union High School, plagued the past year by threats and turnover, is receiving public praise for its swift yet sensitive response to a recent drug scare. Read the story on VTDigger here: After 2 student overdoses, administrators started to cry. That’s when their school began to listen..
U.S. News ranked these Mass. schools the No. 1 and 2 colleges in the world
Thirteen schools in the Bay State made the list, which includes 2,011 colleges and universities. Two local universities are apparently the best in the world, according U.S. News & World Report‘s latest annual “Best Global Universities Rankings,” released Tuesday. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology...
themainewire.com
Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again
Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions
CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
umlconnector.com
Groton schools shut down after more than 200 students caught Norovirus
The front of one school in Groton, Mass. Sickness strikes a local Massachusetts elementary school as close to 200 students have reported experiencing norovirus-like symptoms in the days leading to the closure. Last Friday, October 14th, many students fell ill within a few days, causing Florence Roche Elementary school to end the school day early.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
Where Does New Hampshire Rank in This Safest State Study?
If you live in the Granite State, then you likely know that New Hampshire is a safe state. You can just feel it. With the motto, "live free or die," it turns out that a lot of people prefer the live free option, and safely, too!. For those not living...
Bolduc Holds Town Halls Across NH
General Don Bolduc will be holding multiple town halls across New Hampshire, speaking with voters and hearing about the issues they are facing. Bedford Town Hall – October 24th at 7:00 PM Murphy’s Tap Room, 393 State Route 101, Bedford NH 03110. Claremont Town Hall – October 25th...
wabi.tv
Missing teen from MA believed to be in danger, could be in Maine, police say
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WMTW) - Police say a missing teenager from Massachusetts is believed to be in danger and could potentially be in southern Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver, 16, has been missing since she left her home sometime early in the morning on Oct. 18. She is described...
Two Ex-U.S. Olympic Skiers Urge Belknap County Voters To Protect Gunstock Nov. 8
LACONIA – Two former U.S. Olympic skiers who sharpened their edges and ran the icy gates at Gunstock Mountain and are both business owners in Belknap County are asking fellow residents to vote Nov. 8 with an eye toward preserving the county-owned recreation area that has been a source of political battles this year.
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers.
WMUR.com
First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Watch Dr. Tom Sherman and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Third Debate Here
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce held the third debate between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Tom Sherman, his Rye Democratic challenger on Monday at Saint Anselm College. You can watch the full debate here. Sherman sent out a news release saying he made clear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire rehabilitation facility fined for overtime, child labor violations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire rehabilitation facility has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor for allegedly failing to pay workers properly and letting teenagers work more hours than they're legally allowed. Thousands of dollars were recovered for dozens of employees at Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center...
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
Sale of Lakes Region Facility May Be Voted On Soon
LACONIA – The former Lakes Region Facility has a potential buyer who plans to create a “self-sustaining village” on its 220 acres off Route 106, including 1,300 units of mixed-use housing for all ages and incomes, a conference center, 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial use and a plan that would allow for 50 percent of the land to remain open space.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 1