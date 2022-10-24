Read full article on original website
peninsulapress.com
Palo Alto launches new program to transition to electric water heaters
Palo Alto, in a bid to phase out gas water heaters and reduce fossil fuel emissions, is making it easier for residents to install electric heat pumps. The Palo Alto City Council on Oct. 3 approved the Advanced Hot Water Heat Pump Program, which aims to install 1,000 heat pump water heaters by the end of 2023.
Anti-critical race theory culture war plays out in South Bay school board races
After actively recruiting last year, the president of a Republican women's group has anti-critical race theory candidates running in 10 different school board races across the South Bay.
NBC Bay Area
LGBTQ Students, Allies Calling for Los Positas College Trustee to Resign Over Online Posts
LGBTQ students and allies at Los Positas College in Livermore are now demanding one of the school’s trustees to step down after they said he made a series of homophobic and transphobic remarks online. “It’s a very dangerous thing for an elected public official to be making those comments,”...
Empty SF lot with 'no owner' creating controversy after residents attempt to claim space as garden
Fed up with 10 years with no response from the person who supposedly has the key to the empty lot, residents broke the lock to Parcel 36 to start a community garden.
kalw.org
Five million dollars pledged to help deal with Marin County’s homeless population
The Richardson’s Bay Regional Agency will receive $3 million to house people living illegally on boats anchored near Sausalito. The Marin Independent Journal reports Marin County and the cities of Sausalito, San Rafael and Novato will share the remaining two million dollars, receiving a half-million each to help them provide services and housing for their homeless populations.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City
The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
peninsulapress.com
Palo Alto City Council Member Disappointed with State Budget for Housing Investments
Palo Alto City Councilmember Greer Stone called the $2 billion for housing investments in the 2022-23 California state budget “absurd,” after receiving updates about the 2022 Legislative Session from the city’s Federal and State Legislative advocates at the monthly Policy and Services Committee meeting Oct. 11. In...
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente expands ASC presence: 3 updates this year
From a new Maryland ASC to a potential California addition, here are three ASC updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente that Becker's has reported on this year. 1. Kaiser Permanente opened a Lutherville-Timonium, Md., outpatient-focused medical center with a three-operating-room ASC. 2. Kaiser Permanente may convert a 242,900-square-foot San Jose,...
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
peninsulapress.com
San Jose mayoral candidate Chavez pledges to expedite San Jose housing construction
Santa Clara County Supervisor and mayoral candidate Cindy Chavez said San Jose needs to “build faster and more” to ease the city’s housing shortage. To tackle San Jose’s housing and homelessness crisis, Chavez wants to expedite construction of affordable units and make it easier for the state to appoint guardians for those on the streets who can’t care for themselves.
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
SFist
Several Bay Area Cities Using Highly Improbable, Silly Proposals To Meet State Housing Goals on Paper
As a state deadline for robust housing plans looms in January, some cities are submitting plans that just don’t pass the smell test, with implausible features like building on top of churches and grocery stores whom they did not even ask about this first. The current freakout du jour...
San Francisco no longer most expensive city for renters
In a surprising twist, San Francisco is no longer the most expensive city for renting, according to data from Zumper. New York City was first ranked above San Francisco as a renter’s most expensive city in August of 2021.
Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area
SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
sfstandard.com
This Tiny SF Alleyway Could Become a House in $1M Deal. Neighbors Aren’t Convinced
A tiny San Francisco alleyway—completely surrounded by homes—could become a new home if sold for $1 million. The ultra-skinny and oddly shaped 7,200-square-foot lot in the Richmond off Lake Street at 34 22nd Ave. is currently used by residents to access their garages. The lot is zoned for...
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
Grand Opening: New, fresh-forward Lucky grocery store addresses SF Bayview's 'food desert' gap
Lucky Bayview has opened up a first of its kind store to fill a much-needed gap in the Bayview community, which has been known as a food desert. It's even complete with convertible check stands.
NBC Bay Area
Popular Boba Shop in SF Closed Amid ‘Union-Busting' Controversy
A popular bubble tea shop in San Francisco's Mission District has been closed for more than a week. The employees at Boba Guys, on 19th and Mission, claim it’s because everyone has either been suspended or fired because they want to organize a union. Now, they’re raising concerns about...
