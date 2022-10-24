ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
peninsulapress.com

Palo Alto launches new program to transition to electric water heaters

Palo Alto, in a bid to phase out gas water heaters and reduce fossil fuel emissions, is making it easier for residents to install electric heat pumps. The Palo Alto City Council on Oct. 3 approved the Advanced Hot Water Heat Pump Program, which aims to install 1,000 heat pump water heaters by the end of 2023.
PALO ALTO, CA
kalw.org

Five million dollars pledged to help deal with Marin County’s homeless population

The Richardson’s Bay Regional Agency will receive $3 million to house people living illegally on boats anchored near Sausalito. The Marin Independent Journal reports Marin County and the cities of Sausalito, San Rafael and Novato will share the remaining two million dollars, receiving a half-million each to help them provide services and housing for their homeless populations.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City

The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
SAN JOSE, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente expands ASC presence: 3 updates this year

From a new Maryland ASC to a potential California addition, here are three ASC updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente that Becker's has reported on this year. 1. Kaiser Permanente opened a Lutherville-Timonium, Md., outpatient-focused medical center with a three-operating-room ASC. 2. Kaiser Permanente may convert a 242,900-square-foot San Jose,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
peninsulapress.com

San Jose mayoral candidate Chavez pledges to expedite San Jose housing construction

Santa Clara County Supervisor and mayoral candidate Cindy Chavez said San Jose needs to “build faster and more” to ease the city’s housing shortage. To tackle San Jose’s housing and homelessness crisis, Chavez wants to expedite construction of affordable units and make it easier for the state to appoint guardians for those on the streets who can’t care for themselves.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area

SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Popular Boba Shop in SF Closed Amid ‘Union-Busting' Controversy

A popular bubble tea shop in San Francisco's Mission District has been closed for more than a week. The employees at Boba Guys, on 19th and Mission, claim it’s because everyone has either been suspended or fired because they want to organize a union. Now, they’re raising concerns about...

