Brooklyn, NY

70-year-old shot by stray bullet while standing on Brooklyn street corner

 3 days ago

Police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was shot while standing on a street corner in NYC.

The incident was reported at Brooklyn Ave and Fulton St. around 2 p.m.

The victim was shot once in the thigh by a stray bullet while standing outside by a man who fled on a moped.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities say the woman appears to be an innocent bystander.

Few other details were released.

