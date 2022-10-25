70-year-old shot by stray bullet while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was shot while standing on a street corner in NYC. The incident was reported at Brooklyn Ave and Fulton St. around 2 p.m. The victim was shot once in the thigh by a stray bullet while standing outside by a man who fled on a moped. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Authorities say the woman appears to be an innocent bystander. Few other details were released.
