Green Bay, WI

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN— Saturday, Oct. 29 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. Unused prescription medication can be stolen, misused or abused. Sometimes, it’s even where addiction gets it start. Unused and expired medicine should not be flushed down toilets or poured down drains, as it can contaminate the water.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

New Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store opening Nov. 8

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Hy-Vee grocery store is set to open in Ashwaubenon on Nov. 8. The announcement was made this week on the Hy-Vee website. The 125,000 square foot space is located at the old Shopko location at Bay Park Square Mall. It includes a Wahlburgers restaurant and Starbucks.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
waupacanow.com

MMC closes Clintonville office

The office that houses the Clintonville Tribune-Gazette and the Clintonville Shoppers Guide closed on Oct. 25. Dave Wood, director of Operations and Distribution for Multi Media Channels LLC, said closing the office will not disrupt delivery of the Tribune-Gazette or the Shoppers Guide, as those papers will continue to be published each week.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Opening Date For Hy-Vee Announced

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer,...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bellin Health collects donations for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Today we’re seeing another example of community support. Another donation drive is underway to help the teenagers seriously hurt in a bonfire explosion. As we’ve been reporting, dozens of Pulaski teenagers -- including students and recent graduates -- were attending a homecoming celebration on private...
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

State health officials: Pediatric hospital beds near capacity

The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Small appliances, big savings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Small appliances like air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers can not only save us time in the kitchen but also a lot of electricity. Brad looks at the cost savings compared to the traditional ways of cooking in today's 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Pulaski, Bonduel clinics collect for explosion victims

Democrat Mandela Barnes visited Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay on Thursday. Ron Johnson will visit Fond du Lac on Friday. Their collection efforts in Freedom started with 36 coats in 2016. Coats for Kids donations made at the last minute.
PULASKI, WI
wortfm.org

WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes

Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
WISCONSIN STATE
pleasantviewrealty.com

3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI

Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Health Benefits of Collagen

Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about the benefits of collagen supplements and how to use it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
APPLETON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
WISCONSIN STATE

