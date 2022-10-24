Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Hy-Vee looking for employees ahead of November launch in Brown County
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new supermarket chain is set to open its doors in the village of Ashwaubenon, but not before hiring employees. Hy-Vee is looking for more than 100 residents to help staff the new Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store, located at 2395 South Oneida Street. The store, one...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
WSAW
WI averaging 800 cases of RSV a week, pediatric units nearing capacity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials want to warn parents about an increase in RSV cases throughout Wisconsin. As of last week, Wisconsin is averaging well over 800 cases a week. Officials believe that number will climb soon to thousands per week. No deaths have been reported. Wisconsin’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN— Saturday, Oct. 29 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. Unused prescription medication can be stolen, misused or abused. Sometimes, it’s even where addiction gets it start. Unused and expired medicine should not be flushed down toilets or poured down drains, as it can contaminate the water.
WBAY Green Bay
New Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store opening Nov. 8
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Hy-Vee grocery store is set to open in Ashwaubenon on Nov. 8. The announcement was made this week on the Hy-Vee website. The 125,000 square foot space is located at the old Shopko location at Bay Park Square Mall. It includes a Wahlburgers restaurant and Starbucks.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
TOPEKA – (October 27, 2022) – Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge,...
waupacanow.com
MMC closes Clintonville office
The office that houses the Clintonville Tribune-Gazette and the Clintonville Shoppers Guide closed on Oct. 25. Dave Wood, director of Operations and Distribution for Multi Media Channels LLC, said closing the office will not disrupt delivery of the Tribune-Gazette or the Shoppers Guide, as those papers will continue to be published each week.
94.3 Jack FM
Opening Date For Hy-Vee Announced
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer,...
WBAY Green Bay
Bellin Health collects donations for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Today we’re seeing another example of community support. Another donation drive is underway to help the teenagers seriously hurt in a bonfire explosion. As we’ve been reporting, dozens of Pulaski teenagers -- including students and recent graduates -- were attending a homecoming celebration on private...
WBAY Green Bay
State health officials: Pediatric hospital beds near capacity
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Small appliances, big savings. Brad looks at the savings from using air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers. The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Small appliances, big savings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Small appliances like air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers can not only save us time in the kitchen but also a lot of electricity. Brad looks at the cost savings compared to the traditional ways of cooking in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Also,...
WSAW
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement
(WSAW) - Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aspirus are in active negotiations, with both organizations saying they are hoping to come to an agreement to become part of each other’s health network. However, patients are getting confused. Anthem members around north central Wisconsin shared letters they received with...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Pulaski, Bonduel clinics collect for explosion victims
Democrat Mandela Barnes visited Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay on Thursday. Ron Johnson will visit Fond du Lac on Friday. Their collection efforts in Freedom started with 36 coats in 2016. Coats for Kids donations made at the last minute. Updated: 4 hours ago. Late Thursday afternoon was the deadline...
wortfm.org
WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes
Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health Services announces approval of new housing support service
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the federal approval of a new housing support service. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently approved a plan that would help the homeless find stable housing. The Wisconsin DHS said the new housing support service is a...
Fox11online.com
Health Benefits of Collagen
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about the benefits of collagen supplements and how to use it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
Comments / 1