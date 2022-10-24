MTA board votes to order hundreds of ‘futuristic’ subway cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The future is coming to a train track near you.
The MTA Board’s New York City Transit Committee voted on Monday to order 640 more R211 subway cars. There will be a full vote on the “futuristic” cars on Wednesday.
“These modern trains feature wider doorways that will help speed up boarding time, run more reliably and give our riders a more modern passenger experience,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey said.
The MTA already ordered 535 of the subway cars in 2018 with a $1.75 billion price tag. The agency plans to initially role them out on the A and C lines and the Staten Island Railway.
They include security cameras, digital displays, and brighter lighting. Officials previously said the cars would be open-ended with accordion-like connectors, allowing riders to walk along the length of the train.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 4