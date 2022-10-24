For the past four years I have had the honor and privilege of working with Kelly McNicholas Kury on our Board of County Commissioners. Kelly is the most engaged of any county commissioner I have ever worked with on our board. Among other things, she has been very active locally, serving on the APCHA board as it has updated its procedures and policies, advocating for support for child day-care facilities and their staff so our community can help support our working families, and advocating for the Wild and Scenic designation for the Crystal River by working closely with our counterparts in Gunnison County.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO