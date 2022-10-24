ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen Times

Hansen: Great for the Snowmass council

I am writing to recommend voting for Britta Gustafson for the Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Britta and went to school with her at Aspen Elementary, Middle and High School. She was a year older than me and always one of the sweetest and most supportive people I know.
Aspen Times

Ogilby: Important work on the Crystal

I want your readers to know what an important job Kelly McNicholas Kury has taken on in behalf of all of us in the Crystal River Valley. She has volunteered to oversee the leadership of the steering committee in an attempt to pull together all the different viewpoints regarding a possible future Wild and Scenic designation for the Crystal.
Aspen Times

Reeves: Snowmass, a village of hope

I swear, it was just yesterday in 2002 my family arrived to a quaint, sleepy town only catering to the skier/boarder enthusiasts during the winter months. I blinked, and 20 years went by, and progress is taking over. How did this happen?. Well, I raise my hand and admit, “It...
Aspen Times

Mahon: Extend funding for open space, parks, and trails

As I finished my annual autumn color ride on the Government Trail, I plotted my way back to town. I coasted across the Tiehack bridge and pedaled the single track through the Moore Open Space, where I had unobstructed views of the changing leaves on Red Mountain, Smuggler, and Shadow Mountain.
Aspen Times

Trantow: A proven champion

Perry Will is my candidate for Colorado House District 57. Perry is a champion for rural health care, behavioral health and access to health care. Perry is a proven listener, consistently humble and he understands the Western Slope. He can and will work across the aisle and vote for the...
Aspen Times

CORRECTION

Katie Reeves mistakenly referred to the “late” Jeff Tippet of Snowmass Village in her letter to the editor published Thursday in The Aspen Times. He is very much alive, and Reeves was very apologetic.
Aspen Times

Weisman: Tried and true

With the recent birth of my granddaughter, our family ties to Aspen have spanned four generations. No doubt much has changed during my 57 years in Aspen — however, never at this current rapid rate. We are living in extremely challenging times. That is why it is vitally important that our community can rely on proven leadership to feel safe and secure.
Aspen Times

Warren: Support our Aspen Ambulance District

I have had both the pleasure and honor of working next to the Aspen Ambulance District’s truly outstanding EMTs and paramedics for several years now as part of my duties as an Aspen volunteer firefighter. Our community is exceptionally lucky to have the district’s cadre of exceptionally calm, well-trained,...
Aspen Times

Dodge: Make the good work permanent

The City of Aspen has done exceptional work for many years to create and maintain marvelous parks, open spaces, trails, playgrounds, and recreational facilities, which provide priceless benefits to residents, guests, and wildlife. Much of this good work has been funded by the city’s half-cent Open Space Sales Tax, which...
Aspen Times

Torre: Make your vote count

This Nov. 8, Aspen voters have many important local, state, and national issues and candidates on their ballots. Aspen voters will have two tax questions on the ballot that I support and that deserve your yes vote. Please vote and exercise your right, responsibility, and opportunity to have your voice heard. Your vote does count, your vote does matter, and your vote does make a difference. Vote yes on 2A and 2B.
Aspen Times

Child: Most engaged of commissioners

For the past four years I have had the honor and privilege of working with Kelly McNicholas Kury on our Board of County Commissioners. Kelly is the most engaged of any county commissioner I have ever worked with on our board. Among other things, she has been very active locally, serving on the APCHA board as it has updated its procedures and policies, advocating for support for child day-care facilities and their staff so our community can help support our working families, and advocating for the Wild and Scenic designation for the Crystal River by working closely with our counterparts in Gunnison County.
Aspen Times

Bauer: Campaign report late

Andre Salvail, Aspen Daily News on Monday, Oct 24: “Sheriff Joe DiSalvo’s report for the latest campaign-finance period was not posted to the PitkinVotes.com website along with the reports from the other candidates for countywide office in contested and uncontested races. Reached by phone on Sunday (Oct 23), DiSalvo said his campaign filed the report to the county clerk’s office and that he was unsure why it had not been loaded onto the election site. However, he provided the Aspen Daily News with a copy of the report on Sunday evening.”
Aspen Times

Fightlin: Thanks for help at Hunter Creek

Many thanks to the volunteers who fixed up the shop and outhouse in the Hunter Creek Valley. Maybe the buildings will get the respect they deserve now.
Aspen Times

Moore: Time for a change

My wife, Carolyn, and I are giving our full support for Michael Buglione for our new Pitkin County sheriff. We are strong supporters of change and new ideas relative to running the Sheriff’s Office. Long-time incumbents tend to preclude the changes that are necessary to move forward in the...
Aspen Times

Buglione: Why I’ve earned your vote for Pitkin County sheriff

I’m writing to express my gratitude to our community for the overwhelming support I’ve received while running for Pitkin County sheriff. My supporters are the courageous people within our community who are not afraid to stand up against the hypocrisy and the intimidation of the current sheriff. My supporters know that their vote is the fastest way that we can gain new leadership within the Sheriff’s Office.
Aspen Times

Louthis: Comparing campaigns

Joe Disalvo’s last published supporter list has more names than Michael Buglione’s. Several on the list are well-known celebrities, and scores of them are non-residents of Pitkin County or have only tenuous ties to the Roaring Fork Valley. Michael Buglione’s supporter list consists of people who are the...
Aspen Times

Cooney: Save Aspen, tax STRs

Affordability in Aspen is a train that has left the station. A Super 8 and an Applebee’s at 1A would help instead of a Doronin uber-luxe Aman resort that would make the Little Nell look like a two-star in Qatar. Elizabeth Milias, clutch your pearls. But, one thing Aspenites...
Aspen Times

Hauenstein: Help retain our character

Vacation destinations around the world are under the same market pressures of rentals of homes on short terms (STR). The reality is that more money can be made renting a home to visitors multiple times in a short duration than long term to working residents. The impacts are the same...
Aspen Times

Rayton: County before vodka

It has been disconcerting to read in various newspaper stories and on numerous social-media sites that Joe DiSalvo has proclaimed himself as one of the “proud fathers” and a founder of LJZ LLC, doing business as Lift Vodka. He has promoted the product at numerous events, including Food and Wine, Colorado Rockies Opening Day, and an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” where he was filmed discussing the pH of Lift Vodka with the host of the show, while in his Sheriff’s Office uniform.

