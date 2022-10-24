Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Times
Smiddy: I shoot straight, work digilently
First I want to take a minute to thank all of the media outlets in town that have made it possible for Kelly McNicholas Kury and I to make our points/issues public, I feel it has been vital to getting our message out to the community at large. I have...
Aspen Times
Sura: 2C poorly written
Snowmass Village voters please vote no on 2C. It is poorly written and involves millions of taxpayer dollars. Let’s start over.
Aspen Times
Mullikin: Traits we don’t admire
Recently, Joe DiSalvo published an opinion piece about how difficult the campaign for sheriff is for him. That sounds like whining to me. Sounds like he is showing incompetence — not a character trait I expect in a sheriff. Vote Michael Buglione sheriff. Tim Mullikin. Aspen.
Aspen Times
Bauer: Campaign report late
Andre Salvail, Aspen Daily News on Monday, Oct 24: “Sheriff Joe DiSalvo’s report for the latest campaign-finance period was not posted to the PitkinVotes.com website along with the reports from the other candidates for countywide office in contested and uncontested races. Reached by phone on Sunday (Oct 23), DiSalvo said his campaign filed the report to the county clerk’s office and that he was unsure why it had not been loaded onto the election site. However, he provided the Aspen Daily News with a copy of the report on Sunday evening.”
Aspen Times
CORRECTION
Katie Reeves mistakenly referred to the “late” Jeff Tippet of Snowmass Village in her letter to the editor published Thursday in The Aspen Times. He is very much alive, and Reeves was very apologetic.
Aspen Times
Hansen: Great for the Snowmass council
I am writing to recommend voting for Britta Gustafson for the Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Britta and went to school with her at Aspen Elementary, Middle and High School. She was a year older than me and always one of the sweetest and most supportive people I know.
Aspen Times
Doyle: Best interests at heart
Please join me in voting for Kelly McNicholas Kury for Pitkin County commissioner. She understands our local housing and child-care needs better than most can. Kelly and her husband, Scott, and their two young children live at Burlingame. Kelly is deeply committed to Aspen and Pitkin County. One glance at...
Aspen Times
Boineau: Ex-mayor endorses Gustafson
I was elected as a member to Snowmass Village Town Council in 1994 through 1998 and from 2002 through 2006 and as mayor from 2008 through 2014. I — and previous members of council over the years — did a lot of work for the community of Snowmass Village to make our community a better place to live, work, and recreate. I believe Britta Gustafson will also work long and hard to bring Snowmass Village to the next level of community and resort. She and her family’s involvement in the foundation and positive stewardship of Snowmass Village’s fabric cannot be duplicated. She will be a great voice for all whom choose to work with her to enhance the Brush Creek Valley and beyond.
Aspen Times
Kury: Actually, I do get a lot done as a local who has worked hard
I’m Kelly McNicholas Kury, running for re-election to Pitkin County commissioner. While my opponent is approachable and nice, I’d like to see Erin Smiddy focus on her own story and keep quiet about mine — of which she knows very little about. I don’t tend to focus...
Aspen Times
Buglione: Why I’ve earned your vote for Pitkin County sheriff
I’m writing to express my gratitude to our community for the overwhelming support I’ve received while running for Pitkin County sheriff. My supporters are the courageous people within our community who are not afraid to stand up against the hypocrisy and the intimidation of the current sheriff. My supporters know that their vote is the fastest way that we can gain new leadership within the Sheriff’s Office.
Aspen Times
Weisman: Tried and true
With the recent birth of my granddaughter, our family ties to Aspen have spanned four generations. No doubt much has changed during my 57 years in Aspen — however, never at this current rapid rate. We are living in extremely challenging times. That is why it is vitally important that our community can rely on proven leadership to feel safe and secure.
Aspen Times
Reeves: Snowmass, a village of hope
I swear, it was just yesterday in 2002 my family arrived to a quaint, sleepy town only catering to the skier/boarder enthusiasts during the winter months. I blinked, and 20 years went by, and progress is taking over. How did this happen?. Well, I raise my hand and admit, “It...
Aspen Times
Steindler: Grew into excell3
I worked as a Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy for almost 20 years. Sheriff Bob Braudis originally hired me, and, when Joe DiSalvo became sheriff, I worked for him. In my opinion, over the years, Joe grew to be an excellent sheriff. His philosophy has always been in keeping with the values of the community and the values of his mentor and friend Bob Braudis. Joe and his team have put together a cohesive group of professionals that serve and protect our community.
Aspen Times
Grueter: Day late’s still a missed deadline
In the Oct. 24 edition of the Aspen Daily News, there was misinformation presented by Sheriff Joe DiSalvo about his campaign finance report. In the story written by Andre Salvail, the sheriff was questioned as to why his most recent finance report, which was due Oct. 18, was not included on the pitkinvotes.com website (where all candidates’ finance reports are listed).
Aspen Times
Hauenstein: Help retain our character
Vacation destinations around the world are under the same market pressures of rentals of homes on short terms (STR). The reality is that more money can be made renting a home to visitors multiple times in a short duration than long term to working residents. The impacts are the same...
Aspen Times
Fightlin: Thanks for help at Hunter Creek
Many thanks to the volunteers who fixed up the shop and outhouse in the Hunter Creek Valley. Maybe the buildings will get the respect they deserve now.
Aspen Times
Key: The jet set
Swimsuit season is at an end, which brings reflection of the warm summer days. This summer I was at a private Aspen club enjoying the new swimming pool with my littles when I realized we were basking in jet fuel. For decades the Aspen Airport has catered to private jets...
Aspen Times
Warren: Support our Aspen Ambulance District
I have had both the pleasure and honor of working next to the Aspen Ambulance District’s truly outstanding EMTs and paramedics for several years now as part of my duties as an Aspen volunteer firefighter. Our community is exceptionally lucky to have the district’s cadre of exceptionally calm, well-trained,...
Aspen Times
Moore: Time for a change
My wife, Carolyn, and I are giving our full support for Michael Buglione for our new Pitkin County sheriff. We are strong supporters of change and new ideas relative to running the Sheriff’s Office. Long-time incumbents tend to preclude the changes that are necessary to move forward in the...
Aspen Times
Maple: Enough is enough with open spending
I love and use city, county and federal open spaces and recreation facilities over 250 days per year. The city of Aspen Parks and Open Space program has been funded by a 1% sales tax since 1970. In 2000, an additional 0.5% sales tax was added to fund open space acquisitions as well as recreational facilities.
Comments / 0