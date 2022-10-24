Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Eastern Shore Districts Top the List of Slowest School Internet Speeds in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It is no secret that many rural areas on Delmarva struggle with broadband internet access. A new study puts the spotlight on average internet speeds inside of Maryland school districts. Several Eastern Shore counties are on the list, with Somerset County Public Schools topping the list for...
WBOC
Delaware Wins Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Education has been awarded an $809,000 federal grant to purchase one propane and three electric school buses for the Colonial School District through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Nationally, these awards are part of the first $1 billion of a five-year,...
WBOC
Early Voting Gets Underway in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Polling places across Maryland on Thursday began welcoming eligible voters for in-person early voting. In a tweet, Gov. Larry Hogan state "regardless of who you are voting for or your party affiliation... exercising your right to vote is important." State officials say there was a strong turnout...
WBOC
Maryland State Record Dogfish Caught off Ocean City Coast
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania angler is the new Maryland state record holder for an 18 -pound smooth dogfish, which she caught off the coast of Ocean City on Oct. 22. Fay Ganster, of Reading Pa., a frequent vacationer to Ocean City, booked a shark charter trip with her husband months in advance. However, the trip was canceled due to bad weather. At the last minute, Captain John Forman of the Bottom Bouncer fishing charter boat called to give them the green light.
WBOC
Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD - Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants today to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 53 projects across the state. The package includes $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), and the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
WBOC
Va. Governor Calls Latest Student Test Scores 'Catastrophic'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Math and reading scores declined in Virginia, as they did around the country, according to the results of a closely watched national test, findings that Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday were “catastrophic.”. “I hope we’re all shocked, because we should be,” Youngkin said at...
WBOC
Delaware to Hold High-capacity Magazine Buyback Events
DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney in June signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, which makes the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the state. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program of high-capacity magazines, which gunmen have used in many recent massacres across the U.S.
WBOC
Survey Designed By UMES To Track How Fishing Has Evolved
CRISFIELD, Md. - The State of Maryland, with help from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, is trying to learn more about recreational fishing. The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture want to track how anglers, in Maryland, are changing. Whether you're using live bait, artificial bait,...
WBOC
New Investment Coming to School Libraries Across Delaware
DOVER, Del.- House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, along with officials from the Delaware Library Consortium, announced Tuesday a $1 million state investment aimed at giving Delaware students greater access to quality books through school libraries. The funds, allocated to the Delaware Division of Libraries in this year’s state operating budget,...
WBOC
Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End
SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
WBOC
3 Maryland State Police Troopers File Discrimination Lawsuit
GREENBELT, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Three Maryland State Police troopers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines troopers of color more harshly than white troopers....
WBOC
First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. -- On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a Ribbon Cutting to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres of land...
WBOC
Delaware to Hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
DOVER, Del. - Delaware will hold its 23rd National Drug Enforcement Administration Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. Delawareans can discard their expired or unused medications at locations statewide between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will also be overdose response training with free Narcan available at select locations.
WBOC
Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds
SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
WBOC
Novavax COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Now Available in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday announced the immediate availability of a free booster dose of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. This follows authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 19. The booster dose is...
WBOC
Salisbury Inventor Takes His Product to the National Stage on QVC
SALISBURY, Md. - "Tip Tough" is a tool to protect your fingers while chopping fruits and vegetables in the kitchen. It is the brainchild of 20 year-old R.J. Batts of Salisbury. "To actually achieve my dream right now with my business at the age I'm at is just so surreal...
WBOC
Wicomico County Board of Education Candidates Pitch Their Ideas to Voters
SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Board of Education Candidates had the chance to pitch their ideas to voters on Tuesday night. The forum was hosted by The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and Salisbury University. President of the Salisbury Area Chamber Bill Chambers says the hope was for voters to find more clarity.
WBOC
Laurel Police Searching for Wanted Man for Third Time
LAUREL, Del. - Police are searching for a Delmar, Del. man with several active warrants on file for his arrest. This is the third time he has been wanted for similar incidents. Laurel police say that at around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 13, an officer attempted to pull over a red...
WBOC
National Council on Agricultural Life & Labor Rebrands Amid Affordable Housing Crisis
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The National Council on Agricultural Life & Labor (NCALL) unveiled it's new brand identity amid the affordable housing crisis in Dover on Oct. 25. The non-profit organization will now be referred to as NeighborGood Partners. Affordable housing is becoming more and more scarce across Delmarva. Last week,...
WBOC
Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement Contract Approved
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board on Thursday approved a $140 million construction services contract for the Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement project. Major construction is expected to begin in fall 2023 with anticipated completion in winter 2025/2026. Transportation officials said MDTA has designed the project, often referred to as a re-decking, to ensure minimal traffic impacts for residents and motorists.
Comments / 0