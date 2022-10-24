ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Delaware Wins Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Education has been awarded an $809,000 federal grant to purchase one propane and three electric school buses for the Colonial School District through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Nationally, these awards are part of the first $1 billion of a five-year,...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Early Voting Gets Underway in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Polling places across Maryland on Thursday began welcoming eligible voters for in-person early voting. In a tweet, Gov. Larry Hogan state "regardless of who you are voting for or your party affiliation... exercising your right to vote is important." State officials say there was a strong turnout...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland State Record Dogfish Caught off Ocean City Coast

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania angler is the new Maryland state record holder for an 18 -pound smooth dogfish, which she caught off the coast of Ocean City on Oct. 22. Fay Ganster, of Reading Pa., a frequent vacationer to Ocean City, booked a shark charter trip with her husband months in advance. However, the trip was canceled due to bad weather. At the last minute, Captain John Forman of the Bottom Bouncer fishing charter boat called to give them the green light.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD - Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants today to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 53 projects across the state. The package includes $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), and the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Va. Governor Calls Latest Student Test Scores 'Catastrophic'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Math and reading scores declined in Virginia, as they did around the country, according to the results of a closely watched national test, findings that Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday were “catastrophic.”. “I hope we’re all shocked, because we should be,” Youngkin said at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Delaware to Hold High-capacity Magazine Buyback Events

DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney in June signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, which makes the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the state. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program of high-capacity magazines, which gunmen have used in many recent massacres across the U.S.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Survey Designed By UMES To Track How Fishing Has Evolved

CRISFIELD, Md. - The State of Maryland, with help from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, is trying to learn more about recreational fishing. The Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture want to track how anglers, in Maryland, are changing. Whether you're using live bait, artificial bait,...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WBOC

New Investment Coming to School Libraries Across Delaware

DOVER, Del.- House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, along with officials from the Delaware Library Consortium, announced Tuesday a $1 million state investment aimed at giving Delaware students greater access to quality books through school libraries. The funds, allocated to the Delaware Division of Libraries in this year’s state operating budget,...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Emergency Rental Assistance Coming to an End

SALISBURY, Md. -- The emergency rental assistance program is winding down. Applications for the program are no longer being accepted in Worcester and Wicomico counties. According to local homeless shelters, there has been an influx of families in need of housing in the past few months. The problem is many of those shelters are already at capacity, and they've been forced to turn away families.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

3 Maryland State Police Troopers File Discrimination Lawsuit

GREENBELT, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Three Maryland State Police troopers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines troopers of color more harshly than white troopers....
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

First of Its Kind Substance Abuse Recovery Farm to Open in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. -- On Thursday, statewide addiction recovery service Impact Life Inc. hosted a Ribbon Cutting to introduce a new recovery farm for pregnant and parenting women in substance use recovery. The Sanctuary is the first residential recovery farm in the state of Delaware. It sits on 17-acres of land...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Delaware to Hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

DOVER, Del. - Delaware will hold its 23rd National Drug Enforcement Administration Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29. Delawareans can discard their expired or unused medications at locations statewide between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will also be overdose response training with free Narcan available at select locations.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Selling Salisbury Campgrounds

SALISBURY, Md.- The Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay is selling it's Sandy Pines campgrounds of Riverside Drive in Salisbury. Former girl scout Kassidy Peck says she is sad to learn young girls will miss out on a priceless experience. "Honestly just sad. Like it's just sad," said Peck. "I...
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Novavax COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Now Available in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday announced the immediate availability of a free booster dose of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. This follows authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 19. The booster dose is...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOC

Laurel Police Searching for Wanted Man for Third Time

LAUREL, Del. - Police are searching for a Delmar, Del. man with several active warrants on file for his arrest. This is the third time he has been wanted for similar incidents. Laurel police say that at around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 13, an officer attempted to pull over a red...
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement Contract Approved

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board on Thursday approved a $140 million construction services contract for the Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement project. Major construction is expected to begin in fall 2023 with anticipated completion in winter 2025/2026. Transportation officials said MDTA has designed the project, often referred to as a re-decking, to ensure minimal traffic impacts for residents and motorists.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy