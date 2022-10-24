ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa’s Bill of Rights contains important life-sustaining conditions that are basic and fundamental to human existence. Adding an emphasis on weapons to our state constitution is an unnecessary and extreme effort by those who see guns as power. Here are 10 reasons to vote NO on this Constitutional Amendment:10. Let’s teach our children that power lies with those who act to protect and value all forms of life, who work with others to improve life in the state we share. Do not give those who have the gun, most guns, biggest guns, most destructive guns, the power to run our state.9. Iowans already have the constitutional protection to own firearms – it’s the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution. Adding this amendment to our state constitution is overkill.8. Lawmakers need to focus their time and tax dollars on education, jobs, health care and infrastructure – stop wasting time and tax-payer dollars on amendments we don’t need.7. The wording of the proposed amendment demonstrates an extreme effort to give gun-owner rights priority over protection of life and liberty in our state. The term “strict scrutiny” is a legal term that when applied to any laws or cases challenging gun-owners will force the court to deny that challenge because nothing else will legally outweigh the value of this amendment.6. Gun control laws that restrict the purchase of automatic weapons, multi-bullet magazines, people who have been charged with domestic abuse, mental illness, threating acts, and ma

