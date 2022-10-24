Bogus Basin sets Thanksgiving opening target, completes $5M in improvements

Bogus Basin has announced a Nov. 24 target date to open for the ski season – Thanksgiving Day – and unveiled nearly $5 million in improvements on the mountain it’s completed in time for the winter season.

The upgrades include two new runs, expanded and improved beginner terrain, doubling of pumping capacity for snowmaking, and new RFID technology for automatic registering of passes or lift tickets as skiers or snowboarders approach the lifts, without having to pause to have their tickets checked.

The upgrades were possible thanks to strong season pass sales and revenues at the non-profit resort 16 miles north of Boise, along with support from sponsors and donors in the community, according to resort spokeswoman Susan Saad.

“All of that goes back into the area,” she said.

Bogus Basin is entering its 80th year, and is planning an array of events to mark the milestone, including an 80th birthday party on the mountain on Dec. 20.

“Our team accomplished a lot over the summer, and we are excited to celebrate Bogus Basin’s 80th anniversary year,” said Brad Wilson, general manager, in a news release. “As a non-profit, earnings go back into the operation for the benefit of our guests, not to outside investors. The ongoing support of our community is awesome, allowing us to fulfill our mission to provide constantly improving affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation and education.”

The number of season passes and day lift tickets sold will be capped again this year, as they have been the last several years, “to make sure we’re managing capacity of the area,” Saad said. Season passes are on sale now; details are at bogusbasin.com. Day lift tickets also will be made available online several days in advance.

Here’s a rundown of the major capital improvements Bogus has completed in time for its winter season this year:

TWO NEW RUNS

The resort will have two new named runs on the front side of the mountain, offering 11 acres of intermediate/advanced skiing. Both will run from the Cabin Traverse to the base area, to the skier’s right of Shindig. “Independence” will be a new wide intermediate run; “Blackbird” will be a steeper advanced run that forks to the left partway down Independence.

BEGINNER TERRAIN

Four runs, Sleepy Hollow, Buttercup Cat Track, Shamrock and Sunshine, have been widened and improved as beginner runs from top to bottom, and the lower section of Sunshine has been regraded, removing a large hump that created a steep section unpopular with beginner skiers. “These improvements enhance the progression for beginners from Coach to much longer beginner trails on the Morningstar and Bitterroot lifts,” said T.J. Kauth, director of the Ski & Snowboard School at Bogus Basin. “This will be a profound change for our guests and Ski & Snowboard School students.”

MORE NIGHT LIGHTING

Bogus Basin’s already expansive night skiing options will grow this year, with two more runs off the Superior Express chairlift getting lighting for night skiing, Superior and Sunbeam. Both are black-diamond runs for advanced skiers. In addition, lights have been added to the newly widened and regraded Sunshine Trail on the front side for beginners.

SNOWMAKING EXPANSION

Sunshine also has had snowmaking added; it’s off the Morningstar Express chairlift. Bogus Basin also has doubled the water pumping capacity in its snowmaking system from 1,500 to 3,000 gallons per minute, allowing the area to make snow from top to bottom on two trails at the same time, using all 50 of its fan guns that spray manmade snow onto the slopes.

NEW RFID TICKETING TECHNOLOGY

The addition of radio-frequency identification, or RFID, ticketing will allow Bogus Basin skiers and snowboarders to cruise, hands-free, through “smart gates” as they approach most of the chairlifts (all but Pine Creek and Bitterroot) with their season pass or lift ticket in the pocket of their jacket. The technology will detect the pass or ticket, eliminating the need to pause and check each skier’s ticket. The gates also will ensure four skiers come out to board each quad chair and two for the Coach double chair, and allow the resort to better track skier traffic on the mountain.

INCREASED UPHILL CAPACITY

Additional chairs have been added to both the Morningstar and Superior Express chairlifts, increasing uphill capacity of the lifts by 30%. That should reduce wait times in line and get skiers moving around the mountain quicker.

BRUSH CUTTING

Bogus Basin announced that “aggressive” brush clearing has taken place over the summer, focused mainly in the Pine Creek area, including Pine Creek Bowl and Pine Creek lift line.

PARKING

IMPROVEMENTS

The main parking lot is now fully paved and striped all the way to the Nordic Center, and 14 more handicap-accessible spaces have been added. In addition, 50 new paved parking spots have been added between the Silver Queen and Pioneer lots, with ski-in, ski-out access. The resort will continue to provide priority parking in the main lot during peak weekend and holiday hours for carpools, defined as vehicles carrying three or more people.

SNOWSHOE TRAIL

EXPANSION

Bogus has doubled the distance of its mapped snowshoe trails, adding both new and extended trails. It’ll offer regular guided snowshoe tours, along with themed guided tours on specific weekends.

RETAIL, RENTAL

AND LODGE

New non-slip flooring has been installed in both the Simplot and Pioneer lodges, and the Pioneer Lodge has been updated with new lighting and furniture. For skiers and snowboarders who rent gear on the mountain, there’ll be a new fleet of rental gear from Rossignol. The retail shop, formerly located within the main dining area of the Simplot Lodge, will move to a larger location downstairs between the Mouse House and the ticket office.

FLEET UPGRADES

The resort has purchased three electric snowmobiles, as part of a long-range plan to transition its entire fleet to electric to reduce carbon emissions. Also new is a PistenBully 600 snowcat aimed at improving the ability to move large piles of machine-made snow and groom on steeper pitches. The machine is equipped with a SNOWSat measuring device that measures exact snow depths on the slopes for targeted snow placement.

Bogus Basin first opened in 1942. It offers 2,600 acres of daytime skiable terrain with 200 acres lighted for night skiing; a Nordic Center with 37 kilometers of groomed trails for skiing, snowshoeing and fat-tire biking; and an 800-foot, lift-served tubing hill.