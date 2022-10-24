Read full article on original website
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll Results Are In
(Des Moines, IA) Results are in for the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says K-though-12 students from more than 140 schools cast ballots for the governor’s race and the U.S. House and Senate races. Students re-elected Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds with 60-percent of the vote. Democratic Challenger Deidre DeJear trailed with 31-percent, while Libertarian Rick Stewart got nine-percent. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat Michael Franken 61-to-39-percent. Students voted in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Republican Ashley Hinson.
Kim Reynolds is not really pro-life
Senator Joe Bolkcom has represented Iowa City in the legislature since 1999. Governor Kim Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the COVID-19 pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business,” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
Iowa Governor Candidate: Deidre DeJear
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
Here's what you need to know about the Iowa Attorney General race
IOWA, USA — With Iowa voters focused on high-profile gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, let's take at another statewide race on the ballot: Iowa Attorney General. The attorney general is a lawyer elected to represent the state in legal proceedings and provide legal advice to the state government. This...
Iowa ranks second in the nation for excessive drinking
A majority of Iowans view former President Donald Trump unfavorably. Better Business Bureau explains student loan forgiveness-related scams. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams luring people in using student loan forgiveness. Wisconsin man convicted of killing 6 people with SUV at Christmas parade.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two candidates changed their address to run in specific districts this November. One candidate, Sen. Jack Whitver (R-Grimes), claims to reside in a home records show hasn’t used water since February. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Iowa law requires candidates for the...
Gov. Reynolds Appoints New Judge To Iowa Court Of Appeals
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is appointing Tyler Buller to the Iowa Court of Appeals. He replaces Judge David May, who was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court earlier this year. Buller is currently an Assistant Attorney General in the Iowa Department of Justice. Reynolds made the announcement today.
“Just like a nightmare:” Fentanyl’s damages to Iowa communities
Devin Anderson was a football player and the captain of the soccer team at Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant, and Walnut High School in the small town of Avoka, Iowa. He grew up in the western-Iowa town with a population of 1,300 with his mother Brooke Anderson and his two younger brothers — Drew, 13 , and Drake, 14. Devin was a good student and kid, Brooke said.
Ukraine claims Russia performing secret work at nuclear power plant
Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake. When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new piece of art to check out. Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa...
First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District
The Republican congressman who unseated Steve King in the last election cycle faces a challenge next month from a Nevada Democrat who had little ambition for public office but couldn’t abide the incumbent going unopposed. “By the time we got to January of this year, it was clear that there was not going to be […] The post First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Judges are on the ballot statewide come November: Here's what you need to know
IOWA, USA — Local 5 will have live election results at this link on Tuesday, Nov. 8 starting at 8 p.m. Iowans will hit the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for highly contested races that will elect the state's governor, U.S. senator, members of Iowa's statehouse legislature and more.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
