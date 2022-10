WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - Butch Pedersen has conquered 336 opponents in his 39-year career with the Bears, but he’s facing his biggest battle off the field. Two weeks ago, Butch was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer. “It was a shock to me and my wife,” Butch...

WEST BRANCH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO