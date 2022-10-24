Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Trick-or-treating safety tips
If you’re going out this Halloween, keep some safety tips in mind. Dr. Purva Grover with Cleveland Clinic first recommends starting in the daylight. If you are out after dark, it’s recommended to wear lighter-colored clothing or reflective costumes. Glow sticks and flashlights can also help make kids more visible.
WNYT
Investigators warn of imitation candy dangers
The packaging looks very similar – however the name, and ingredients are different. They ask parents and guardians to properly inspect all candy given to kids.
Comments / 0