ACSO: 12-year-old threatens school shooting
According to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, the 7th grader "had stated that he would shoot other students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school."
WNYT
Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect
One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WNYT
Child, 11, among three arrested for school threats in Saratoga County
Three arrests have been made in connection with school threats in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s office says the suspects are 11, 15 and 16 years old. The sheriff’s office says they happened in less than 24 hours. None of the threats was found to be credible. Two threats...
Investigators probe threat to Ballston Spa schools
On Wednesday afternoon, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office got word of a threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District.
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
WNYT
Suspect caught in Bennington homicide
A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
'Protected Future Victims From Harm': Schenectady Man Guilty Of Beating GF With Coffee Cup
A man from the region whose rage-fueled attack on his then girlfriend left the woman bloodied with a broken nose is now facing prison time following a jury conviction. Jason Hooks - aka Shaquan Riker - age 37, of Schenectady, was found guilty of second-degree felony assault Tuesday, Oct. 25, after a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court.
WNYT
WNYT
Albany County Jail inmate accused of assaulting deputy during fight
A man in jail for murder is now accused of assaulting a deputy. Investigators say it happened during a fight at the Albany County Jail last Friday. Jahmere Manning, 21, is accused of hurting the deputy’s hand, as the deputy tried to calm things down. Manning is due in...
Police: Cohoes traffic stop nets 34 grams of cocaine
A Watervliet man wanted on felony charges out of the City of Watervliet was found in Cohoes Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cohoes Police Department.
Albany man admits to drug trafficking intentions
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced Rodney Matthews, 49 of Albany pled guilty to having and intending to distribute cocaine and heroin. Freedman also reports Matthews had a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
iheart.com
Albany Man Behind Bars Without Bail After Hitting And Killing Pedestrian
An Albany man remains behind bars without bail after being accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a pedestrian. According to investigators, 26-year old Jose Guevara-Bonilla struck 62-year-old Larry Cunningham while the victim was walking in the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street Monday night. Cunningham died at the scene and Guevara-Bonilla was arrested shortly after the incident. Guevara-Bonilla made his first court appearance Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to several charges.
Family, advocates call for charges against Jordan Young be dropped
Advocates gathered with Jordan Young's family in Albany on Wednesday to call on the Albany County District Attorney's Office to drop the criminal charges against him.
WRGB
Parolee removed monitoring device, accused of burglary and assault, say police
SELKIRK, NY (WRGB) — 36-year-old Adam Matteson, Jr. of East Greenbush has pleaded not guilty to a 6 count indictment, accusing him of attacking two victims in Bethlehem on September 16, 2022. Prosecutors with the Albany County District Attorney's Office say Matteson is facing charges of Burglary in the...
WNYT
Police: Amsterdam man tried to burglarize same store twice in five days
An Amsterdam man is behind bars, accused of trying to break into the same store twice in five days. Police tell NewsChannel 13 Michael Saldana, 42, broke in to the Inhale Smoke Shop On October 19, stealing money, several cartons of cigarettes, and lighters, before taking off. An employee told...
Police arrest Staten Island man for bags full of drugs
State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Daniel Yousef, 25 of Staten Island on October 20. Police report Yousef was arrested after an investigation found many duffel bags full of drugs in his car.
WNYT
Update: ‘Active police incident’ in Granville resolved
According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the ‘active police incident’ on East Main St. has been resolved. As of 7 p.m., East Main St. has been reopened and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before this statement was...
Police Arrest Hudson Valley Man at Local Walmart For Terrorism
A Hudson Valley man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to do the unthinkable. The Ulster Police Department responded to a call on Monday evening, October 17 at the Walmart in Kingston. Just after 9pm officers arrived at the store on Frank Sottile Boulevard where they were told a man was threatening customers and employees.
Woman found trapped under UTV in Fulton County
Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Vol. Fire Company responded to a female trapped under a UTV in the woods on October 26. The fire station reported the female was also not aware of where she was.
