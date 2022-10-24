ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect

One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs

Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Suspect caught in Bennington homicide

A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
BENNINGTON, VT
iheart.com

Albany Man Behind Bars Without Bail After Hitting And Killing Pedestrian

An Albany man remains behind bars without bail after being accused of driving drunk and hitting and killing a pedestrian. According to investigators, 26-year old Jose Guevara-Bonilla struck 62-year-old Larry Cunningham while the victim was walking in the area of Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street Monday night. Cunningham died at the scene and Guevara-Bonilla was arrested shortly after the incident. Guevara-Bonilla made his first court appearance Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to several charges.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Update: ‘Active police incident’ in Granville resolved

According to the Washington County Department of Public Safety, the ‘active police incident’ on East Main St. has been resolved. As of 7 p.m., East Main St. has been reopened and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before this statement was...
GRANVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy