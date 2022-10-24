DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office found two people from California known to have recently passed through the county who were thought to be missing. According to the DCSO, Charles Waller, 81, and Kathleen Waller, 79, were in the Glide area while on the way to their home in California on or about October 23. They were reportedly traveling in a 2017 Ford Four Winds motor home. The DCSO said the Walters typically communicate with family daily, but had not been heard from since October 23 when they told family they were about 45 minutes north of the Oregon-California state line. The DCSO said the couple’s cell phones are powered off, and no one has been able to contact them since October 23.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO