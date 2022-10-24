Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning attack
REDDING, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect in a attack near a Redding market Thursday morning. The incident took place near the bridge on South Market Street down the street from the Clear Creek Market. The store manager tells Action News Now that she sat outside of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after chase through Shasta County in stolen vehicle
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man deputies said was driving a stolen vehicle and led officers on a chase in Shasta County was arrested on Thursday. At about 1 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle driving south on Eastside Road in front of Weaver Lumber. Deputies...
actionnewsnow.com
Coroner’s office ID’s man found dead in Subway bathroom
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead inside a Chico Subway bathroom earlier this week. The Butte County Coroner’s Office said 41-year-old Thomas McKinney Jr. of Chico died. Officers responded to the Subway on Mangrove Avenue Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies find missing California couple safe and sound
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office found two people from California known to have recently passed through the county who were thought to be missing. According to the DCSO, Charles Waller, 81, and Kathleen Waller, 79, were in the Glide area while on the way to their home in California on or about October 23. They were reportedly traveling in a 2017 Ford Four Winds motor home. The DCSO said the Walters typically communicate with family daily, but had not been heard from since October 23 when they told family they were about 45 minutes north of the Oregon-California state line. The DCSO said the couple’s cell phones are powered off, and no one has been able to contact them since October 23.
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect who threw rock at Redding police vehicles arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vandalizing two police vehicles earlier this week in Redding, police say. On Tuesday, police said 35-year-old Sarah Brown went to the police department to retrieve her property. Officers said for unknown reasons, Brown threw a rock twice at the front windshield of...
actionnewsnow.com
Special task force deployed to combat illegal and open fires
CAL FIRE, Redding Police, and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office have deployed a state approved proactive task force to combat illegal fires in Shasta County. "We are starting to see north winds. It's a concern of ours. As the nights get colder, people need to stay warm, and those people that are on the streets right now, we are seeing an uptick in illegal, open fires: campfires, cooking fires, people trying to stay warm." - Shasta-Trinity Battalion Chief JT Zulliger.
actionnewsnow.com
Victim shot in 900 block of Nord Avenue, Police say suspect in custody
CHICO, Calif. - One victim has been shot in the 900 block of Nord Avenue, the Chico Police Department confirmed. The victim was shot in the parking lot of Taj and the Cheesesteak Shop while completing a Door Dash order, police said. The suspected shooter fled the scene in a...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police search for suspect in an attempted bank robbery
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect they say attempted to rob a Chico bank on Thursday afternoon. At about 12:45 p.m., police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted bank robbery. Police said the suspect entered the bank and...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist injured in Glenn County crash Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was injured in a crash on County Road 200 in Glenn County Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the driver of a 2007 Nissan Altima was attempting to make a left turn into a mobile home park around 3:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Taco Bell stabbing suspect to go to trial for competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the deadly stabbing outside of a Redding Taco Bell earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said the defense was called into question Brent Close’s competency to stand trial and has requested a trial to address that before setting jury trial dates for a murder trial.
BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain
On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
actionnewsnow.com
Multiple buildings lost in fire along Highway 99W north of Orland
ORLAND, Calif. 10:15 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday morning near the Glenn-Tehama County line on Highway 99W. The fire chief of the Orland Fire Department told Action News Now multiple buildings and about 20 vehicles burned in the fire. The fire was reported just after...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews plan to burn 1,500 acres west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve this weekend
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 1,500 acre control burn in Tehama County is scheduled this weekend west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit said the burn will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. each day, Friday through Sunday. The burn will produce smoke...
actionnewsnow.com
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
