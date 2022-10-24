ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

kptv.com

Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
KELSO, WA
KATU.com

Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Statement Issued by Family of Man Who Died Near Walupt Lake; Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Say Investigation Is Ongoing

Editor’s note: This article is a followup to a story included in last Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. Read previous coverage here: https://bit.ly/3N66VES. As frustration over unanswered questions continues to grow two months after 49-year-old Aron Christensen and his dog were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying it is still actively investigating the case, but that prematurely releasing information could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Longview School Board considers policy for student interrogations by police, social workers, immigration agents

The way police talk to students at school could change under a policy the Longview school board is currently considering. The policy if passed would require any law enforcement officer, child protective services worker, immigration agent or county health department official to first contact the school principal and specify whether the student they need to interview is a suspect, witness or victim of a crime.
LONGVIEW, WA
q13fox.com

Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.

