3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
Chronicle
Coroner Rules August Death of Man Near Walupt Lake a Homicide by Gunshot Wound
The Lewis County coroner has ruled the August death of a Portland man on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County a homicide with the cause being a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening. Aron Christensen was found dead on...
WWEEK
Two Downtown Jail Guards Under Ongoing Criminal Investigation Were Recently Disciplined for Assaulting Inmates
Two of three Multnomah County corrections deputies put on leave in September were recently disciplined for assaulting inmates, WW has learned. Jorge Troudt tackled a restrained inmate in February 2021. Five months later, Gustavo Valdovinos gut-punched a restrained inmate who had spit in his face. In both cases, the captain...
kptv.com
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
KATU.com
Law enforcement serves eight search warrants Wednesday morning across Portland metro area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics Team (WIN) along with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies executed eight search warrants simultaneously Wednesday morning, October 19. At 7:00 a.m., investigators served the search warrants at locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties.
kptv.com
Former custodian for Vancouver Public Schools pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A former custodian who is accused of putting video cameras in at least one Vancouver school locker room has pled guilty. James Mattson, 38, pleaded guilty last Friday to 137 counts of voyeurism, plus two aggravating factors. The plea was not part of an agreement with prosecutors.
Chronicle
Statement Issued by Family of Man Who Died Near Walupt Lake; Sheriff’s Office, Coroner Say Investigation Is Ongoing
Editor’s note: This article is a followup to a story included in last Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. Read previous coverage here: https://bit.ly/3N66VES. As frustration over unanswered questions continues to grow two months after 49-year-old Aron Christensen and his dog were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying it is still actively investigating the case, but that prematurely releasing information could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.
Man charged after human remains, evidence of explosion found in Kelso
A 52-year-old man is facing multiple charges including murder after human remains were found scattered around a Kelso property in July.
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Longview School Board considers policy for student interrogations by police, social workers, immigration agents
The way police talk to students at school could change under a policy the Longview school board is currently considering. The policy if passed would require any law enforcement officer, child protective services worker, immigration agent or county health department official to first contact the school principal and specify whether the student they need to interview is a suspect, witness or victim of a crime.
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
KOMO News
Emailed threats of violence sent to "wide variety" of Portland businesses, residents
PORTLAND, Ore — The FBI and Portland Police are investigating a series of threats made against people in the Portland Metro area that were emailed to many different people and businesses. Staff at Laurelwood Brewing told KATU that they received some of the emails, and because of the violent...
Shooting suspect remains at scene while potential victim runs off, police say
Portland police are searching for a person reportedly involved in a shooting incident.
q13fox.com
Lewis County coroner rules hiker's death as homicide
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - The Lewis County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a hiker, whose body was found on a trail over the summer, as a homicide. On Wednesday, the coroner said Aron Christensen's cause of death was from a gunshot wound in the chest and the manner was a homicide.
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Close Part of Yelm Highway to Investigate Fatal Vehicle Accident
A fatal vehicle accident occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Yelm Highway Southeast and Johnson Road. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident just south of Saint Clair Lake, according to their social media post. Deputies closed Yelm Highway between Johnson Road and Meridian Road for an investigation.
Oregon drug trafficking ring busted with nearly half a million in cash, 20 pounds of narcotics: authorities
Authorities in Washington County, Oregon, seized nearly half a million dollars in cash and 20 pounds of narcotics after an investigation into a suspect drug trafficking ring.
Woman slashed, man shot as suspect undertakes vicious ‘suicide by cop’ attack, prosecutors say
A man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed his ex-partner’s face and shot her son in the gut during a bloody home invasion Monday in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood, Multnomah County prosecutors say. Patrick K. Shorb had envisioned the rampage ending with his own death in...
thereflector.com
Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help to identify suspects involved in robbery at Sticky’s Pot Shop
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three masked suspects who committed an armed robbery at Sticky’s Pot Shop on Northeast Highway 99 on Sept. 19. One of the individuals, who was armed with a handgun, pointed it at employees and...
Vancouver shooting leaves 1 hospitalized; vehicle, apartment complex struck by bullets
A man has been hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Vancouver on Wednesday, authorities announced.
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
Comments / 2