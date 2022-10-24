ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lathan Ransom named a Thorpe Award semifinalist

By Phil Harrison
 3 days ago
On Monday, Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom was one of 12 players to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

The Thorpe Award, handed out annually by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, goes to the best defensive back in college football. Other Big Ten players named semifinalists include Joey Porter Jr of Penn State and Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon.

Ransom, a three-year safety for the Buckeyes, is out of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tuscon, Arizona, and currently ranks third on the team in tackles with 29. He also has an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery on the year.

The Thorpe Award will be whittled down to three finalists at the end of the regular season. The winner will be announced Thursday, December 8th, live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show.

Two Ohio State players have won the Thorpe Award. Antoine Winfield won the award in 1998 and Malcolm Jenkins took it home in 2008.

List

