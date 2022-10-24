Read full article on original website
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
fox13news.com
Preview of the Clearwater Greek Festival
One of Pinellas County's oldest cultural celebrations is back this weekend. The Clearwater Greek Fest will take place Oct. 28-30.
fox13news.com
Bay Area organization expands foster family village
TAMPA, Fla. - Most people have heard the African proverb, it takes a village to raise a child and one Bay Area organization is taking that message to heart for foster families. New Life Village is a one-of-a-kind safe haven to get children out of the foster care system. "The...
fox13news.com
Beloved botanical gardens in Tampa started as man's passion for botany
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that we're in Fall and seeing somewhat cooler temperatures with less humidity, it can be the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy nature. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is where one man's passion for botany became one of Tampa's most beloved botanical gardens. It's a natural spring fed botanical garden on the East side of the city.
Crisis Center of Tampa Bay looks to fill several call center positions
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said an influx in mental health and suicide calls has created a desperate need to fill call center positions.
fox13news.com
Banquet for Monkey Island benefits current and future primate residents
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Taking care of monkeys isn't cheap, let alone three that live on a manmade island that's been renovated in decades. Monkey Island is home to three primates – Ralph, Ebony, and Emily – and is nestled in the middle of Homosassa River. For them, they live their lives eating, swinging by their tails, and exploring the small beaches of their home. For the Nature Coast, they are an important part of the area's local tourism and history. It's just a couple of reasons why fundraising is important to maintain their well-being and their little habitat.
fox13news.com
St. Pete approves 50 percent funding increase for Meals on Wheels as 800 seniors sit on waiting list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Meals on Wheels in Pinellas County provides thousands of senior’s no-cost meals each year, but the cost of those meals has increased along with the need in the community. In 2021, neighborly volunteers and staff delivered 633,500 meals to seniors. The cost per meal is...
wild941.com
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween
Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
Old becomes new again at Sunken Gardens history center
Sunken Gardens opened up its new history center this month, which is actually housed in the original entrance and gift shop dating back to the 1940s.
Bay News 9
Proponents call green burials an environmentally friendly choice
TRINITY, Fla. — On the Heartwood Preserve, the budding essence of new life is visible in every direction. Growing grasses, budding flowers, and even buzzing insects can be seen across the property. But those who come to this place of peace, are here because of death. What You Need...
fox13news.com
Tampa man with autism gets creative spark from eclectic witch collection
TAMPA, Fla. - The faces of fanciful witches in colorful costumes are everywhere at Kevin Lewers’ home in West Tampa. He hand-selected and named each one. Kevin recently took FOX 13’s Lloyd Sowers on a tour of his home and introduced him to Esa, Veronica, Rosa, and Merry Weather. They are dolls that are dressed to the nines and smiling. Most of his witches look happy.
fox13news.com
Renovations on Monkey Island underway to upgrade primates' sandy home on Homosassa River
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - If you've visited the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort recently, you may have noticed three primate residents weren't on their tiny island a few yards away. That's because some much-needed upgrades have begun, and Ralph, Emily, and Ebony had to head out to a temporary home. The three...
Bay News 9
Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things happening around town! In addition to all the awesome things going on this weekend, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite pumpkin patches […]
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
fox13news.com
Expenses for some Thanksgiving staples see large increase
TAMPA, Fla. - Some Thanksgiving staples, like butter, flour, and canned fruits are reporting some of the largest annual increases ever, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Butter and margarine are up more than 30%, flour is up 24%, frozen bakery products like pies increased by 20%, canned...
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New Menu
Eggs Up Grill, Riverview's Iconic Mug of 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗲 & New Brunch Items(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)
fox13news.com
Pasco County schools hosts shoes and socks drive
Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive was hosted to collect shoes and socks for children in need. This year, they collected more than 2,000 pairs of shoes and more than 5,000 pairs of socks.
Shopping with Purpose: The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market
Shopping for a cause makes you a star at The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market (HGM). The unique shopping experience, presented by Publix, serves as the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year and brings over 200 vendors and artisans from across the Tampa Bay region to the Florida State Fairgrounds. […]
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community
An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
Two Little Dogs In Tampa Saved From Life Of Suffering
TAMPA, Fla. – Two little dogs soaked and matted in urine and feces have been rescued by Hillsborough County’s Animal Control Services and Pet Resource Center. In a Petition for Enjoinment filed on October 24 in the Hillsborough County courts, Bernard Williams of Tampa
