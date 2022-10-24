ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

What to expect during Tuesday's debate between Elaine Luria, Jen Kiggans

Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) and her challenger, Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach), will square off in their third and final debate at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The debate will be broadcast live from the News 3 studios and will air on WTKR-TV, WGNT-TV and will be streamed online.

A recent poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport News University shows the two candidates are tied in the race at 45 percent. The candidates both said they expect the race to be close.
That same poll shows the top issue right now is the economy.

The debate will touch on several topics including inflation, the military and abortion.

