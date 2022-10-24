ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

103.5 KISSFM

People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue

Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
Idaho Capital Sun

Jim Jones: Idaho’s state lawyers are top-rate, but we don’t pay them that way

During this election silly-season, we’ve heard all kinds of crazy claims made by those running for office. You don’t like to think that someone would make claims that are untrue, but it definitely happens. When a suspect claim is made, it would be handy to find someone who is informed on the subject to get […] The post Jim Jones: Idaho’s state lawyers are top-rate, but we don’t pay them that way appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little faces four challengers on Nov. 8 ballot

BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president. Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights, and grant property and grocery tax relief. Independent Ammon Bundy wants to remake government and the...
kidnewsradio.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,041 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
KOOL 96.5

New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism

You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise stabbing suspect arrested in California

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man police were searching for in Idaho following a stabbing in July was arrested in California during a traffic stop. According to the Boise Police Department, 42-year-old Ryan McCabe was identified as a suspect in connection to a July 14 stabbing in a parking lot on South Entertainment Avenue.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Growing Idaho: Star's population explosion

STAR, Idaho — Idaho is growing. Thousands of people are moving here, and moving from other parts of Idaho, reshaping how our cities, towns, and small farming communities look. Nowhere is that more evident than in Star, Idaho, which straddles the Ada and Canyon county line along Highway 44.
95.7 KEZJ

Have You Ever Wondered Where the Snake River Begins?

Most of us learned that all rivers feed the ocean in grade school but have you ever wondered about where the Snake River originates? We found this interactive map that traces all rivers back to their source. Where Does The Snake River Start And End. There's an interactive map on...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho

The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
idahoednews.org

Analysis: Idaho’s unexpected and unusual race for attorney general

Three months ago, the attorney general’s race wasn’t even a race. Now it could be the most spirited race on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot. Republican Raul Labrador — a former congressman, gubernatorial candidate and state party chair — comes into the race with well-established GOP credentials. Tom Arkoosh entered the race on the Democratic Party ticket in July, replacing a placeholder candidate. A longtime independent, Arkoosh voted in May’s Idaho GOP primary — the same election that saw Labrador unseat 20-year incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
idaho.gov

F&G's stocked access sites provide golden opportunity for Idaho pheasant hunters

The 2022 fall pheasant season is in full swing as upland hunters take to nearly two dozen Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and other private and federal property sites across the state. The ring-necked pheasant (Phasianus colchicus for you bird nerds out there) is among the most colorful game bird species found in Idaho, and WMAs are a popular place to hunt them. Pheasants are often found in lowland fields and brushy roadsides, and sport an uncanny copper-and-gold plumage with a bright red and green head.
Post Register

Fire season still ongoing, 5 wildfires in Idaho continue to burn

The fall season is well on its way, but wildfires continue to rage across the country, some of which are still in Idaho. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho has five active large fires burning as of Oct. 25. The two biggest active fires in Idaho are the...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: The race for Idaho governor is heating up

BOISE, ID. — The race for Idaho governor is heating up. Idahoans have less than two weeks until they cast their votes to choose the next governor for Idaho. Current Idaho governor Brad Little is seeking a second term in office, sparring with Democrat challenger Stephen Heidt. There are a total of five candidates running to be Idaho’s governor. “We...
idahobusinessreview.com

Eaton joins Idaho Potato Commission

The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) recently announced the addition of Sam Eaton as the new vice president of legal and government affairs. The former director of policy and counsel for Gov. Brad Little will primarily manage the IPC’s government affairs at the federal, state and local levels, direct the organization’s trademark licensing and provide legal ...
