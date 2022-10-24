Read full article on original website
Idaho's wine country: Exploring the booming industry
CALDWELL, Idaho — When you think of wine country, many might think of Napa Valley, California, but Idaho has its own booming wine industry. In fact, Idaho’s wine industry contributes an estimated $210 million to the state's economy, and as Idaho keeps growing, so does that number. Right...
People Are Saying Idaho’s Next Governor Will Be Blue
Idaho has had a republican governor since 1995, and depending on who you ask, many Idahoans like it that way. With only two weeks until we vote for who will lead Idaho for the foreseeable future, maybe it's time to consider an alternate candidate. There are numerous features one looks...
Jim Jones: Idaho’s state lawyers are top-rate, but we don’t pay them that way
During this election silly-season, we’ve heard all kinds of crazy claims made by those running for office. You don’t like to think that someone would make claims that are untrue, but it definitely happens. When a suspect claim is made, it would be handy to find someone who is informed on the subject to get […] The post Jim Jones: Idaho’s state lawyers are top-rate, but we don’t pay them that way appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gov. Little faces four challengers on Nov. 8 ballot
BOISE — Republican Gov. Brad Little is promising more of the same as he seeks reelection – tax cuts, education funding boosts, cutting regulations, and plenty of bashing of the Democratic president. Democratic nominee Stephen Heidt wants to “bring civility and compassion back to the governor’s office,” decriminalize cannabis, oppose extremism, back abortion rights, and grant property and grocery tax relief. Independent Ammon Bundy wants to remake government and the...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,041 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism
You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Boise stabbing suspect arrested in California
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man police were searching for in Idaho following a stabbing in July was arrested in California during a traffic stop. According to the Boise Police Department, 42-year-old Ryan McCabe was identified as a suspect in connection to a July 14 stabbing in a parking lot on South Entertainment Avenue.
Growing Idaho: Star's population explosion
STAR, Idaho — Idaho is growing. Thousands of people are moving here, and moving from other parts of Idaho, reshaping how our cities, towns, and small farming communities look. Nowhere is that more evident than in Star, Idaho, which straddles the Ada and Canyon county line along Highway 44.
Have You Ever Wondered Where the Snake River Begins?
Most of us learned that all rivers feed the ocean in grade school but have you ever wondered about where the Snake River originates? We found this interactive map that traces all rivers back to their source. Where Does The Snake River Start And End. There's an interactive map on...
Why You Can’t Visit the Most Haunted House in Idaho
The week building up to Halloween is often just as much fun, if not more, than the holiday itself. Sitting down every night to watch scary or Halloween-themed movies, as the weather outside puts you into the mood is a great way to get ready for the holiday. Outside of the movies, there are often many haunted attractions to attend as well. With many of us being in the Halloween spirit and wanting to find and experience haunted and scary things, it raises the question, what is the most haunted place in the state of Idaho this Halloween?
10 of Idaho’s Most Intriguing and Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight
Thanks to Urban Dictionary, there is a conspiracy theory that Idaho doesn't actually exist. Those of us who call the Gem State home know for a fact that this particular accusation couldn't be further than the truth. Between nuclear testing and the state's rich mining history, Idaho is actually home...
Former Idaho governor to launch construction of Boise's new Wassmuth education center
Former Idaho Gov. Philip E. Batt will join other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights education center. The building has been named in honor of Batt, who was Idaho...
Analysis: Idaho’s unexpected and unusual race for attorney general
Three months ago, the attorney general’s race wasn’t even a race. Now it could be the most spirited race on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot. Republican Raul Labrador — a former congressman, gubernatorial candidate and state party chair — comes into the race with well-established GOP credentials. Tom Arkoosh entered the race on the Democratic Party ticket in July, replacing a placeholder candidate. A longtime independent, Arkoosh voted in May’s Idaho GOP primary — the same election that saw Labrador unseat 20-year incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
F&G's stocked access sites provide golden opportunity for Idaho pheasant hunters
The 2022 fall pheasant season is in full swing as upland hunters take to nearly two dozen Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and other private and federal property sites across the state. The ring-necked pheasant (Phasianus colchicus for you bird nerds out there) is among the most colorful game bird species found in Idaho, and WMAs are a popular place to hunt them. Pheasants are often found in lowland fields and brushy roadsides, and sport an uncanny copper-and-gold plumage with a bright red and green head.
Idaho restaurant owner picks up tab for first responders Oct. 28
First responders will receive free meals at Biscuit & Hogs, Sunrise and the three Brunchette locations. Salute to National Heroes continues on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Fire season still ongoing, 5 wildfires in Idaho continue to burn
The fall season is well on its way, but wildfires continue to rage across the country, some of which are still in Idaho. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho has five active large fires burning as of Oct. 25. The two biggest active fires in Idaho are the...
#4ThePeople: The race for Idaho governor is heating up
BOISE, ID. — The race for Idaho governor is heating up. Idahoans have less than two weeks until they cast their votes to choose the next governor for Idaho. Current Idaho governor Brad Little is seeking a second term in office, sparring with Democrat challenger Stephen Heidt. There are a total of five candidates running to be Idaho’s governor. “We...
Eaton joins Idaho Potato Commission
The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) recently announced the addition of Sam Eaton as the new vice president of legal and government affairs. The former director of policy and counsel for Gov. Brad Little will primarily manage the IPC’s government affairs at the federal, state and local levels, direct the organization’s trademark licensing and provide legal ...
