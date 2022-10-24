ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

10 years later: How Superstorm Sandy spurred changes to RI’s power grid

By Sarah Guernelli
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaWzM_0ilAISXI00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s coastline was pummeled by Superstorm Sandy a decade ago, leaving thousands of people in the dark for days.

According to Resilient Rhody , a report complied years after the storm to highlight the impact of climate change, nine substations went out of service and 1,433 sections of wire were pulled down.

About 120,000 electric customers lost power and 1,200 natural gas customers lost service.

There also were dozens of poles broken as the storm rained down.

Tonight on 12 News at 5 – Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo takes a closer look at the areas hit hardest by the storm 10 years ago.

It took about five days before National Grid, now known as Rhode Island Energy, was able to restore power.

During the storm, 32% of National Grid customers were left in the dark for several days. Data obtained by Target 12 shows the worst storm since Sandy was Nemo on Feb. 7, 2013, when about 239,000 customers lost power.

Rhode Island Energy emergency planning manager Steve Parenteau said the company has made some changes since Sandy. He said one major change involved the utility consolidating four of its mutual assistance groups into one to help streamline the restoration process.

“We have eliminated those three we now have one North Atlantic mutual assistance group which is part of a new structure nationally of similar mutual assistance groups,” Parenteau explained.

Rhode Island has far more coverage than it did nearly a decade ago. But the company’s manager of transmission and distribution forestry, Christopher Roony, told Target 12 that one major challenge is unhealthy and old trees that come down first during storms.

To try and solve for this problem, he said several communities have collaborated to try and remove a lot of old trees.

“They’re trying to help storm proof their communities as well so in the past you know, twenty years ago, everybody was on their own,” Roony said. “We’ve come together a lot better at trying to manage what is out there.”

Even though utility companies prepare as much as they can, however, he said things can change in an instant.

“In Sandy we were watching the storm the whole time but then it took a hard left going toward New Jersey so we had crews pre-planned and pre-arranged from Burrillville to Tiverton to Westerly,” he said. “But the only areas that really got hit were down toward Westerly and Narragansett.”

During Sandy, Ninigret Park in Charlestown was used as a small staging area. Since the storm, Roony said they’ve utilized that space more.

“If you notice last summer, when we had Henri we completely turned that into a major staging area while in Sandy we had just a small staging area,” he said.

Sarah Guernelli ( sguernelli@wpri.com ) is the consumer investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been making trips for tautog, as well as cod/sea bass, and recent reports have been strong for both. Captain Cole has reported a couple strong days on the blackfish grounds, with many limits around the boat, and some quality fish close to the double-digit mark. Some black sea bass and scup are still mixed in with the tautog, so full coolers have been plentiful. The cod/sea bass trips have been seeing many boat limits of black sea bass and some decent numbers of quality cod. Reservations for both trips can be made on their website or by calling the office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
morethanjustparks.com

5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Rhode Island (Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Rhode Island. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time

BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
BREWSTER, MA
WPRI

Target 12: Troubling Ties

Why is a high-ranking senior state official having a one-on-one meeting with a known mob associate?. A months-long investigation uncovers shocking new connections in the Rhode Island underworld. Target 12 Investigator Tim White reveals a web of Troubling Ties — Thursday on 12 News at 5.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

McKee to announce new license for Rhode Island’s psychiatric hospital

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce new licensing for Rhode Island’s psychiatric hospital on Tuesday. Patients dealing with mental illness at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital will now be discharged and admitted to the Rhode Island Psychiatric Hospital. While still on the Cranston...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

First Lady fights for Democrats during Rhode Island visit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made multiple stops across Rhode Island Wednesday to support Democrats on the ballot — with midterm elections less than two weeks away. After flying into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, she made stops at Rhode Island College, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy