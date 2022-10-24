Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
Woman Tries to Steal a Coat, Pokes Poverello Staff in the Eye
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
Missoula PD looking to identify individuals regarding criminal case
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are asking people to identify two individuals regarding a criminal case. If you have information on the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. No further information has been shared regarding the case at this time.
Missoula Man Tries to Steal From Home Depot, Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Home Depot for a report of a male who was trespassing in the store. The complainant from the store said he had verbally trespassed the male several times for shoplifting. The complainant was positive...
Info sought after tails, manes cut off horses in Ravalli County
Tails and manes were recently cut off of several horses n the area of Rathbun Lane and Eastside Highway in Stevensville.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Crime Control and Voter Fraud
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich granted an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Tuesday to talk about two important issues in statewide law enforcement. The first was a continuing grant to fund Project Safe Neighborhoods, addressing gun crime and serious violence in the Missoula...
Missoula police seek to identify males in photos
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the men in the following photos due to an investigation. If you have any information or can identify any of the individuals, contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
Attorney: County Officials Took Raises While Shorting Jail Staff
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A wage lawsuit has been filed against Missoula County by attorneys representing Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott and numerous affected Missoula County Detention Officers. KGVO News reached out to Rob Bell with the Reep, Bell and Jasper law firm for an explanation of the lawsuit...
Psychedelics come to Missoula — legally this time
Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
Have Fun and Run. Missoula Girls Get Stronger in New Program
Missoula is a running town, from the Missoula Marathon to the constant calendar of races and fun runs. However, there haven't always been specific programs in Missoula geared to help young girls to run, and to bolster their confidence at the same time. Now, a program called Go Run Missoula...
Bear sighting caught on camera near River Rd. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear sighting was caught on a security camera in a residential driveway near River Road in Missoula Tuesday. The location of the sighting was near a school bus stop. Earlier this month, Missoula Public Schools posted a reminder on social media urging parents to accompany their...
Missoula Crime Report: Stolen Wood Chipper and Vape Cartridges
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is the same amount as last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, 11 of those cases involved violent crimes or crimes against persons. “Of...
Montana Auto Dealerships React To Facebook Marketplace Changes
Facebook's parent company Meta recently announced changes to it's popular Marketplace, which would make it impossible for auto dealerships with Facebook Business accounts to post their listings to Marketplace. In Montana, we spoke to several auto dealerships on how this change would affect their businesses. The move is clearly an...
You Might LOL At The Sign On This Historic Montana Building
When I moved to Montana in June 2021, I stayed with family in the Bitterroot Valley for a while until I found an apartment in Missoula (which was an experience akin to playing whack-a-mole without a mallet.) Until my apartment search came to a close, I used to take Eastside Highway north to Bell Crossing, and I would drive by this building:
The road to recruitment: How a local standout may—or may not—become a Grizzly
While there are more than 1 million high school football players yearly, only 3% of those players will play at the Division I level. Sentinel High School senior Dominic Umile, 17, is on track for college, and his dream is to play football at the highest level. Umile is one...
Missoula Commissioners Get Pushback About Crisis Services Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was a contentious County Talk segment on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday, as Missoula County Commissioners Juanita Vero, Josh Slotnick, and Dave Strohmaier promoted the Crisis Services Levy that is on the General Election ballot. The intimation from callers was that the...
Found: Missoula Halloween Events and Trunk or Treats? Yes, Indeed
It's one of the biggest party times of the year for adults, and no small thing for kids either! Halloween is coming up and we have a lot of events in the Missoula area this year!. The 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Karl Tyler Chevrolet & the Missoula Cruisers....
Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
Semi-truck crash slide-off causing blockage near Lolo Pass
MISSOULA, Mont. - A semi-truck crash slide-off is causing blockage in the westbound lane near Lolo Pass on Highway 12 Tuesday morning. The crash is located on mile-marker 2 until further notice. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said road conditions are wet from Idaho State Line...
