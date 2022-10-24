Read full article on original website
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
kptv.com
Fairview great-grandmother struggles on fixed income
FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - The rising cost of housing, groceries, and inflation is putting a big pinch on those who already struggle living paycheck to paycheck. Times are especially tough for some seniors on a fixed income. FOX 12 recently met a 70-year-old woman who lives in Fairview. Connie Kozlowski...
Chronicle
Coroner Rules August Death of Man Near Walupt Lake a Homicide by Gunshot Wound
The Lewis County coroner has ruled the August death of a Portland man on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County a homicide with the cause being a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening. Aron Christensen was found dead on...
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
thereflector.com
Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling
The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
kptv.com
Former custodian for Vancouver Public Schools pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A former custodian who is accused of putting video cameras in at least one Vancouver school locker room has pled guilty. James Mattson, 38, pleaded guilty last Friday to 137 counts of voyeurism, plus two aggravating factors. The plea was not part of an agreement with prosecutors.
kptv.com
Oregon’s 5th Congressional District ‘leaning Republican’ in new report
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families. Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban. People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver...
WWEEK
Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers
A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
KOMO News
Emailed threats of violence sent to "wide variety" of Portland businesses, residents
PORTLAND, Ore — The FBI and Portland Police are investigating a series of threats made against people in the Portland Metro area that were emailed to many different people and businesses. Staff at Laurelwood Brewing told KATU that they received some of the emails, and because of the violent...
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
NW Natural to gradually hike gas rates beginning in November
As gas prices remain relatively high across Oregon and Washington, NW Natural customers should brace for a hike in their gas utility bill starting in November.
Joe Kent claims Washington election process features ‘funny business’
State and county election officials are speaking out after U.S. Congressional candidate Joe Kent criticized the election process in Washington at a town hall on Monday.
kptv.com
People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
WWEEK
Two Downtown Jail Guards Under Ongoing Criminal Investigation Were Recently Disciplined for Assaulting Inmates
Two of three Multnomah County corrections deputies put on leave in September were recently disciplined for assaulting inmates, WW has learned. Jorge Troudt tackled a restrained inmate in February 2021. Five months later, Gustavo Valdovinos gut-punched a restrained inmate who had spit in his face. In both cases, the captain...
thereflector.com
Clark County Assessor’s Office to undergo property revaluation inspections
Appraisers from the Clark County Assessor’s Office will perform physical inspections of residential and commercial property through February as work began on Oct. 20 to inspect and revalue approximately one-sixth of real property in Clark County, as mandated by law. Property owners may see appraisers in marked county vehicles...
Company sues city of Vancouver over Safe Stay site, says it blocks access to property
A development company is suing the city of Vancouver, claiming the city has landlocked the company’s property by creating a Safe Stay village on neighboring property and refusing the company vehicle access to its land.
Deadly Vancouver shooting ruled a homicide, victim identified
Nearly a week after a deadly shooting in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced it was ruling the death of a 23-year-old man a homicide.
kptv.com
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
travelawaits.com
8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
