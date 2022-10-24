ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

kptv.com

Fairview great-grandmother struggles on fixed income

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - The rising cost of housing, groceries, and inflation is putting a big pinch on those who already struggle living paycheck to paycheck. Times are especially tough for some seniors on a fixed income. FOX 12 recently met a 70-year-old woman who lives in Fairview. Connie Kozlowski...
FAIRVIEW, OR
kptv.com

2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling

The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
CLARK COUNTY, WA
WWEEK

Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers

A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up

Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Clark County Assessor’s Office to undergo property revaluation inspections

Appraisers from the Clark County Assessor’s Office will perform physical inspections of residential and commercial property through February as work began on Oct. 20 to inspect and revalue approximately one-sixth of real property in Clark County, as mandated by law. Property owners may see appraisers in marked county vehicles...
travelawaits.com

8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
VANCOUVER, WA

