FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SpaceX rocket launch seen across SoCal sky as sun sets
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into the Southern California sky just as the sun was setting, making for a picturesque view on Thursday.
New Next Generation Air Dominance ‘Fighter’ Renderings From Lockheed
Lockheed MartinTwo new pieces of concept art appear to show a possible configuration for the manned component of the NGAD future air combat program.
US Navy apparently gearing up to use drone swarms in the future
A new report from MIT Technology Review hints at the fact that the U.S. Navy is seriously considering building swarms of cheap drones for battle.
US Army and Navy launch rocket successfully testing hypersonic weapon experiments at NASA facility in Virginia
The US Army and Navy successfully launched a rocket while testing a new class of hypersonic weapons at a seaside NASA facility, the Pentagon confirmed. NASA's Wallop Flight Facility in Virginia hosted the test by Sandia National Laboratories which evaluated hypersonic weapon communications and navigation equipment as well as advanced materials that can withstand the heat in a 'realistic hypersonic environment,' according to a Navy statement.
The Last AQM-37 Typhon Supersonic Target Drone Has Been Launched (Updated)
US NavyThe AQM-37 was first delivered to the U.S. Navy in 1963 and grew to replicate high-speed aircraft, as well as cruise and ballistic missiles.
